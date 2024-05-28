Nearly 1 million New Yorkers could soon lose affordable internet access. Here's why.

The Affordable Internet Program expires Friday. What does that mean for low-income New Yorkers?

NEW YORK -- Nearly 1 million people in New York City are on the verge of losing affordable internet access through a federal program that's set to expire Friday.

It's estimated this will impact 23 million families across the United States.

NYC benefitted most from Affordable Internet Program, research shows

The service saved households, on average, $30 a month, but Congress failed to pass any resolution to continue to fund it.

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke says she hit roadblocks with Republicans.

"This was the greatest tool that we had to close the digital divide," she said.

According to research from the Center for an Urban Future, New York City benefitted the most across the U.S.

"This is a policy that really worked to reach those folks it was intended to," said Eli Dvorkin, editorial and policy director at the Center for an Urban Future.

Almost half of the households in the Bronx were enrolled -- 44%. In Brooklyn, 25% of households were enrolled, along with 25% of Queens households. In Manhattan, 22% of households were enrolled, and 20% of Staten Island households were enrolled.

How can New Yorkers get affordable internet access?

Many New Yorkers impacted are fearful for what this may mean for their wallets.

"We need the internet for, not just for my child, all the children," Long Island City resident Florence Stallings said. "Please help these people out, like me."

"Them prioritizing their money elsewhere, makes me feel like I'm less than," Long Island City resident Lisa Vera said.

"A lot of people can't afford these services," Long Island City resident Tanisha Johnson said.

Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday he's looking to expand his "Big Apple Connect" program, which offers free Wi-Fi to public housing residents.

"They can use those dollars to provide the services for food, for child care," he said.

There is one last chance those impacted by this could still get a reduced rate, which is directly though their internet provider.