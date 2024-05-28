65 Long Island beaches are under a swimming advisory. Here's the full list and when it will expire.
TOWN OF ISLIP, N.Y. -- Dozens of beaches on Long Island are under an advisory against going in the water.
Nassau and Suffolk county health officials both issued warnings Tuesday morning, saying the beaches are located in areas that are heavily impacted by storm water runoff.
Officials say there could be higher levels of bacteria in the water following Monday's thunderstorms.
See the state's interactive map for the latest on beach advisories here.
Bathing advisory for Nassau County beaches
The Nassau County Health Department issued an advisory against bathing at two north shore beaches. The advisory is set to be lifted at 6 a.m. Wednesday, unless there is more heavy rainfall.
- Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow
- North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington
More than 60 beaches under advisory in Suffolk County
Meanwhile in Suffolk County, the health department issued an advisory against bathing at 63 beaches, which is set to expire at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
- Amityville Beach in Amityville
- Tanner Park in Copiague
- Venetian Shores Beach in West Babylon
- Sound Beach POA East in Sound Beach
- Sound Beach POA West in Sound Beach
- Tides Beach in Sound Beach
- Beech Road Beach (NSBA) in Rocky Point
- Broadway Beach (NSBA) in Rocky Point
- Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA) in Rocky Point
- Shoreham Village Beach in Shoreham
- Shoreham Beach in East Shoreham
- Corey Beach in Blue Point
- Stony Brook Beach in Stony Brook
- Shoreham Shore Club Beach in East Shoreham
- Miller Place Park Beach in Miller Place
- Scotts Beach in Sound Beach
- Woodhull Landing POA Beach in Miller Place
- Bayberry Cove Beach in Setauket-East Setauket
- Bayview Beach in Setauket-East Setauket
- Grantland Beach in Setauket-East Setauket
- Indian Field Beach in Setauket-East Setauket
- Little Bay Beach in Setauket-East Setauket
- Soundview Beach Association Beach in Old Field
- Terraces on the Sound in Rocky Point
- Havens Beach in Sag Harbor
- Eagle Dock Community Beach in Cold Spring Harbor
- Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach in Lloyd Harbor
- West Neck Beach in Lloyd Harbor
- Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach in Lloyd Harbor
- Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach in Lloyd Harbor
- Gold Star Battalion Park Beach in Huntington
- Head of the Bay Club Beach in Huntington Bay
- Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach in Huntington Bay
- Baycrest Association Beach in Huntington Bay
- Bay Hills Beach Association in Huntington Bay
- Crescent Beach in Huntington Bay
- Knollwood Beach Association Beach in Huntington
- Fleets Cove Beach in Huntington
- Centerport Beach in Centerport
- Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Centerport
- Centerport Yacht Club Beach in Centerport
- Steers Beach in Northport
- Asharoken Beach in Asharoken
- Hobart Beach (Sound & Cove) in Northport
- Crab Meadow Beach in Northport
- Wincoma Association Beach in Huntington Bay
- Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck
- Prices Bend Beach in Eatons Neck
- West Islip Beach in West Islip
- Benjamins Beach in Bay Shore
- Islip Beach in Islip
- East Islip Beach in East Islip
- West Oaks Recreation Club Beach in West Sayville
- Brightwaters Village Beach in Brightwaters
- Bayport Beach in Bayport
- Sayville Marina Park Beach in Sayville
- Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach in Islip
- Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip) in Ronkonkoma
- Callahans Beach in Northport
- Short Beach in Nissequogue
- Nissequogue Point Beach in Nissequogue
- Long Beach in Nissequogue
- Schubert Beach in Nissequogue
Similar alerts were issued last summer, and following the Memorial Day holiday weekend in 2020.