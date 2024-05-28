65 Long Island beaches are under a swimming advisory. Here's the full list and when it will expire.

Dozens of Long Island beaches under advisory to avoid swimming

TOWN OF ISLIP, N.Y. -- Dozens of beaches on Long Island are under an advisory against going in the water.

Nassau and Suffolk county health officials both issued warnings Tuesday morning, saying the beaches are located in areas that are heavily impacted by storm water runoff.

Officials say there could be higher levels of bacteria in the water following Monday's thunderstorms.

See the state's interactive map for the latest on beach advisories here.

Bathing advisory for Nassau County beaches

The Nassau County Health Department issued an advisory against bathing at two north shore beaches. The advisory is set to be lifted at 6 a.m. Wednesday, unless there is more heavy rainfall.

Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow

North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington

More than 60 beaches under advisory in Suffolk County

Meanwhile in Suffolk County, the health department issued an advisory against bathing at 63 beaches, which is set to expire at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Amityville Beach in Amityville

Tanner Park in Copiague

Venetian Shores Beach in West Babylon

Sound Beach POA East in Sound Beach

Sound Beach POA West in Sound Beach

Tides Beach in Sound Beach

Beech Road Beach (NSBA) in Rocky Point

Broadway Beach (NSBA) in Rocky Point

Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA) in Rocky Point

Shoreham Village Beach in Shoreham

Shoreham Beach in East Shoreham

Corey Beach in Blue Point

Stony Brook Beach in Stony Brook

Shoreham Shore Club Beach in East Shoreham

Miller Place Park Beach in Miller Place

Scotts Beach in Sound Beach

Woodhull Landing POA Beach in Miller Place

Bayberry Cove Beach in Setauket-East Setauket

Bayview Beach in Setauket-East Setauket

Grantland Beach in Setauket-East Setauket

Indian Field Beach in Setauket-East Setauket

Little Bay Beach in Setauket-East Setauket

Soundview Beach Association Beach in Old Field

Terraces on the Sound in Rocky Point

Havens Beach in Sag Harbor

Eagle Dock Community Beach in Cold Spring Harbor

Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach in Lloyd Harbor

West Neck Beach in Lloyd Harbor

Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach in Lloyd Harbor

Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach in Lloyd Harbor

Gold Star Battalion Park Beach in Huntington

Head of the Bay Club Beach in Huntington Bay

Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach in Huntington Bay

Baycrest Association Beach in Huntington Bay

Bay Hills Beach Association in Huntington Bay

Crescent Beach in Huntington Bay

Knollwood Beach Association Beach in Huntington

Fleets Cove Beach in Huntington

Centerport Beach in Centerport

Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Centerport

Centerport Yacht Club Beach in Centerport

Steers Beach in Northport

Asharoken Beach in Asharoken

Hobart Beach (Sound & Cove) in Northport

Crab Meadow Beach in Northport

Wincoma Association Beach in Huntington Bay

Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck

Prices Bend Beach in Eatons Neck

West Islip Beach in West Islip

Benjamins Beach in Bay Shore

Islip Beach in Islip

East Islip Beach in East Islip

West Oaks Recreation Club Beach in West Sayville

Brightwaters Village Beach in Brightwaters

Bayport Beach in Bayport

Sayville Marina Park Beach in Sayville

Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach in Islip

Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip) in Ronkonkoma

Callahans Beach in Northport

Short Beach in Nissequogue

Nissequogue Point Beach in Nissequogue

Long Beach in Nissequogue



Schubert Beach in Nissequogue



Similar alerts were issued last summer, and following the Memorial Day holiday weekend in 2020.