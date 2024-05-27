A girl nearly drowned in a backyard pool in Connecticut. Here's a crucial reminder for parents this summer.

DANBURY, Conn. -- Officials are reminding parents to keep a close eye on their children this summer after a girl nearly drowned in a backyard pool in Connecticut over Memorial Day weekend.

It happened Sunday at a gathering in Danbury, where the 9-year-old girl was spotted unconscious in a backyard swimming pool.

According to Danbury police, a bystander pulled the girl out of the water and rendered first aid. The girl was awake and breathing on her own by the time first responders arrived.

"It's a holiday weekend and it's a great family. We've never had problems with them, so we were curious as to why there were so many cops outside. But to hear what had happened and knowing she's OK, it's a huge sense of relief," said neighbor Alyssa Enright.

"When there is a large group of people you're hoping somebody's watching, but that's not always the case," said neighbor Susan Enright.

What every parent should do when kids are swimming

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler says it's crucial to keep an eye on kids when they're swimming.

"Someone designated to be the person responsible for watching the children. Especially if you're in a municipal pool or some pool where there's a lot of children. The lifeguards are really there not as the first line of defense, but the second line of defense. It should be the parents who are the first line of defense," said Amler.

CPR can also make a difference in a drowning situation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 4,500 people drowned each year from 2020 to 2022. That's 500 more per year than in 2019.

The CDC urges parents to take advantage of free or low-cost swim lessons offered in almost every community.