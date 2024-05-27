New York Mets game against Los Angeles Dodgers postponed due to rain. Here's what happens with tickets.

NEW YORK – The New York Mets will have to wait another day to play their series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Monday's game has been postponed because of heavy rain rolling through the New York City area.

The game was supposed to start at 4:10 p.m., but has been rescheduled for the same time on Tuesday, as part of a doubleheader. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the first one finishes.

Fans who had tickets for Monday's game cannot use them on Tuesday, but they will receive a voucher for a future game. Fans with tickets for Tuesday will now be able to attend both games of the doubleheader.

Many who had the day off for Memorial Day shared their disappointment on social media, with some calling for a roof over Citi Field.

The Mets have lost 10 of their past 13 games. They ended a five-game losing streak on Sunday, rallying for three runs in the ninth inning to beat San Francisco 4-3.

The NL West-leading Dodgers have lost five straight games, their longest skid since six in a row in April 2019.

Tylor Megill was slated to start Monday for the Mets, and Gavin Stone was due on the mound for the Dodgers. Megill will now start the first game Tuesday against Dodgers' Tylor Glasnow, and Stone will start the second game against Mets' Jose Quintana.

For more information about rained out tickets and vouchers, see the Mets' website here.