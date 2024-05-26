What's open and closed today for Memorial Day around the Tri-State Area

All 14 miles of New York City public beaches now open to the public

NEW YORK - Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer.

While many folks get to enjoy the holiday weekend, others will be working, taking care of people who might be looking for a sale or other deals, or just to enjoy the day shopping.

Here's a look at just a few places around the Tri-State Area and whether they are open and closed on Memorial Day, including banks and post offices.

Is Woodbury Common open on Memorial Day?

Yes. Woodbury Common is open on Memorial Day from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Is Burlington open on Memorial Day?

Yes. Burlington stores are open on Memorial Day, though hours vary by location. Click here to check the one nearest you.

Is Stew Leonard's open on Memorial Day?

All eight Stew Leonard's locations are open on Memorial Day.

Are car dealerships open on Memorial Day?

Turns out, Memorial Day Weekend can be one of the better times to start shopping for a car, according to U.S. News and World Report. While there's no shortage of car dealerships around the Tri-State Area, and things vary, we contacted some prominent ones you may be familiar with:

Autoland, Springfield, N.J. - is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and service is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Paul Miller Auto Group in New Jersey - Stores specializing in luxury vehicles will be closed, but Toyota, Honda, Chevy, Subaru and Volkswagen dealerships will be open.

Ray Catena Auto Group - All locations will be closed on Memorial Day.

Biener Ford of Great Neck - Closed on Memorial Day.

Plaza Auto Mall in Brooklyn - Closed on Memorial Day.

Are banks and post offices open on Memorial Day?

No, Memorial Day is a bank holiday in the United States. All U.S. Post Offices are also closed for the federal holiday.