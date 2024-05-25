Strong storm on Memorial Day triggers Red Alert in NYC. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Saturday forecast

Saturday is great start to the Memorial Day weekend! Tomorrow looks decent too, before we dodge some downpours and thunderstorms on Monday.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s inland and 70s along the coasts.

Late in the afternoon and into the evening, a weakening line of showers and storms approaches the northwest suburbs. A passing shower may make it's way closer to New York City late tonight, well after sunset. It's not a big deal, but you'll want to keep that in mind if you'll be outside late.

Overnight lows will fall into the 60s.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be another day with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or storm can't be ruled out in the afternoon, mainly inland. But again, it's nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Most of the area should stay dry with highs in the low 80s.

Red Alert for storms on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is looking much more active with some waves of downpours and storms. The morning will be cloudy but may be dry for the most part in and around NYC. That won't be the case to the north and west, where showers and rumbles may already be ongoing shortly after sunrise.

Once we get past the lunch hour, everywhere is fair game for wet weather. In the evening, a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move in from the west, bringing a high risk of flooding in some spots and a severe weather risk.

Our model data is still a bit uncertain on the timing, but our thinking now is that the afternoon hours would be impacted the most. We've issued a Red Alert for that reason, specifically for Monday afternoon. Highs will only be in the 70s, although it'll feel humid and tropical.

We'll keep you posted. For now, plan your outdoor activities for today and Sunday.

