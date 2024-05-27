Severe thunderstorms for Memorial Day travel around NYC. Maps and live radar show when it will be worst.

NEW YORK -- Thunderstorms and possibly even a tornado are in the forecast Monday around the Tri-State Area, as people make their way home from Memorial Day Weekend travel.

CBS New York's First Alert Weather team has issued a Red Alert for the storms, which could be strong to severe later in the evening.

What to expect from the weather today

We've seen a cloudy start to the day, along with some dense fog in spots along the coast. A few showers/thunderstorms continue to move through, now located north/east of the city with another batch in southern NJ.

Meanwhile, clouds are thinning out to the west which will only help to fuel the second round of storms this afternoon. We'll have a bit of a lull until then, although a shower/storm is still possible at any time (we call that pre-frontal convection).

Then more storms will fire up to our west in PA after 1pm or so. The window of concern has shifted slightly earlier compared to over the weekend, approximately 2pm to 9pm from west to east. (2pm western NJ, exiting the east end 9pm).

Main concerns are for heavy rain and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Timeline for weather this week

Monday (Memorial Day): Mostly cloudy, showers/storms likely esp. into the afternoon and evening. Cooler, but humid. Highs in the 70s.

Monday night: Leftover showers/storms will exit the area by midnight, then turns partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Much brighter day and warmer. Just a slim chance of a PM pop-up shower. Turns less humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. PM showers/storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, nice and comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Pleasant finish to May as of now. Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.