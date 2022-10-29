Tri-State Area marks 10 years since Superstorm Sandy

NEW YORK - Saturday marks 10 years since Superstorm Sandy devastated the Tri-State Area.

Mayor Eric Adams will speak at an event being held at Staten Island's Miller Field.

As CBS2's Christina Fan reports, the images of Sandy hard to forget even a decade later.

The storm claimed dozens of lives, cost the area billions of dollars, but it also spurred major changes to prepare the area for future storms.

The Jersey Shore has mostly been repaired and rebuilt after Superstorm Sandy left boardwalks looking like a complete wasteland ten years ago.

Millions in the Tri-State were left without power. Tens of thousands of homes destroyed.

Michael Thorry remembers tidal surge sweeping away the steps inside his Little Ferry home.



"My ex-wife called and said 'You ready to swim?' And we did. She picked us up in a pick-up truck," Thorry said, adding the water had almost risen to his chest.

In the last ten years as families rebuilt, cities and states have made huge investments strengthening critical infrastructure.

In Monmouth County Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy toured the Port Monmouth flood protection project, where levees, floodwalls and pump stations aim to prevent future disaster.

"The $265 million project will harden our defenses against future tidal surges," Murphy said.

In the Rockaways, a Coastal Storm Risk Reduction Project aims to slow down beach erosion. Long stone structures called groins are supposed to hold the sand in place. Also being added, a reinforced steel sheet pile dune.

"It's acting as coastal defense. Prevents that wave from coming in and taking out infrastructure, and on the bay side it prevents that storm surge flooding from coming ashore," said Col. Matthew Luzzatto of Army Corps of Engineers.

But advocates argue the work's still not over, especially when it comes to storm recovery.

"We have to reform the system that disaster survivors go through, because we are right now leaving people left out to be hung dry," said Amanda Devecka-Rinear of the New Jersey Organizing Project.

In New Jersey alone, the governor says dozens of families still haven't been able to return home.

Hundreds more are currently stuck in financial limbo, forced by the government to repay all of some of the relief money they received.