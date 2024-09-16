Up to $50,000 per homeowner now available in NYS Flood Program. Here's how those in need can apply.

Long Island families impacted by last month's storms can finally apply for state aid

STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- After last month's storms on Long Island, homeowners faced the daunting task of paying for repairs. Now, they can finally apply for state aid.

But as CBS News New York investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi learned, they must act fast before the money runs out.

Click here to apply to the New York State Flood Program.

When homeowners showed up to a state insurance pop-up site last month it was anxious to get help, but some residents said they were upset to find out they couldn't even apply yet.

"Just took an hour out of work to just be told to wait," Stony Brook homeowner Deirdre McCool said.

Kate Carey said her Smithtown home had $8,000 to $10,000 worth of damage.

"We can't afford that right now," Carey said.

Though the wait to apply is now over, the road to recovery for some is just beginning.

"It has devastated large swaths of the community," Suffolk County Legislator Steven Englebright said.

How the program works

The Long Island housing partnership is administering the program. There is only $50 million set aside to cover the storms, so homeowners must act quickly. The money is available on a first-come, first-served basis and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Individual homeowners can apply for a grant up to $50,000 to make emergency home repairs. However, this is only if you're income-eligible, and the damage is not covered by an insurer or other federal or state program.

Homeowners must be prepared to show photos, videos and other evidence of storm damage.

The grant seeks to make your home safe and habitable, meaning you can repair your bathroom, foundation, or refrigerator, but, for example, you can't use the money to fix a guest home, pool house or shed.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will get the money out as quickly as possible, but if individual homeowners are running into roadblocks they are urged to contact CBS News New York Investigates at 646-939-6095 or email cbs2investigates@cbs.com.