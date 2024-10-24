New York City's 500,000-plus cash assistance recipients are not getting prompt help, new report says

NYC's 573,000 cash assistance recipients are not getting prompt help, new report says

NEW YORK -- More than half a million New Yorkers are receiving cash assistance these days, reflecting the highest number of recipients in more than two decades.

But as CBS News New York has learned, many of them are not receiving the help they need when they need it.

"We have a lot of clients that are frustrated," said Suheddy Pena, social care network resource and referral manager for New York Common Pantry.

Pena said she shares that frustration. One of her duties is to connect clients with food and financial assistance, but her hands lately have been tied, due to the city dealing with a massive backlog.

"It's sad and, you know, they have little babies," Pena said. "Mothers coming in, telling us, 'I have no food at home. I have kids,' and all we can do is offer our pantry services due to the delay."

IBO report shows stark numbers

A new report by the city's Independent Budget Office highlights just how bad the situation is. It claims only 65% of SNAP applications were processed on time in fiscal year 2024, which is well below the agency's goal of 90.6%. And for financial assistance, it's even worse as 42% of applications met the deadline, compared to the 96% target.

"The city has time limit. They're legally required to get you these benefits, to process applications, in 30 days because these are essential benefits," IBO analyst Claire Salant said.

Salant, the co-author of the findings, said the city has slightly improved since it recently hit record lows, adding this is likely residual effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, after the city saw reduced staff and skyrocketing caseloads.

"Demand has increased for both these programs, especially after the end of the pandemic-era support program," Salant said.

The city said it has been responding to the historic surge with urgency, by hiring more staff members. In a statement, a spokesperson said, in part, it "connected a record number of New Yorkers to critical benefits during this administration."

"This has been coming over decades"

Experts say the city has been offering this type of assistance since the 1970s, so it should be better equipped to handle this.

"This has been coming over decades," said Joe Berg, CEO of the nonprofit Hunger Free NYC.

Berg said food delayed is food denied, and there is no excuse.

"Yes, the pandemic made things worse, but Superstorm Sandy made things worse, 9/11 made things wose. Governmnts are supposed to be able to respond to challenges," Berg said.

The city said it will continue to double-down its efforts to get applications moving. The Department of Social Services told CBS News New York it is creating new technology to speed up remote processing.