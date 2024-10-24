NY Liberty ticker-tape parade today in NYC. See route map, road closures and live coverage

NEW YORK -- The New York Liberty are celebrating their historic WNBA championship title with a ticker-tape parade Thursday in New York City.

The parade will march up the Canyon of Heroes to City Hall in Lower Manhattan, followed by a big celebration at the Barclays Center in Downtown Brooklyn.

Here's everything to know about the parade, including the route map, start time, road closures and how to watch live from anywhere in the world.

Map shows NY Liberty ticker-tape parade route

The New York Liberty are celebrating their first WNBA championship title with a ticker-tape parade Thursday in New York City. CBS News New York

The parade travels north along Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall, through what's known as the Canyon of Heroes.

For more than 70 years, the Canyon of Heroes has set the stage for the city's ticker-tape parades, honoring everyone from Yogi Berra to Derek Jeter.

Most recently, the city hosted a Hometown Heroes ticker-tape parade for pandemic first responders in July 2021 and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team in July 2019.

When does the NY Liberty parade start?

The parade is scheduled to step off at 10 a.m. from Battery Park in Lower Manhattan. It's expected to last an hour or so before reaching City Hall for a special ceremony around noon.

Later tonight, the Liberty will host another celebration for their fans at 7 p.m. at the Barclays Center.

It's free to watch the parade along the route, but tickets are required for the City Hall and Barclays Center events, which have both sold out.

How to watch live coverage of the NY Liberty parade

CBS News New York will have live team coverage from the parade route and the City Hall celebration in the video player above.

Watch our "Historic Championship" special report starting at 9:30 a.m. for a closer look at the history-making team and season.

You can find our coverage on air, online, using the free CBS News App, or on Pluto TV and other streaming services.

NY Liberty parade street closures & service changes

Drivers should expect delays and traffic throughout the parade route. The following streets will be closed around the Canyon of Heroes:

Broadway between Reade Street and Battery Place will be closed to southbound vehicle traffic

State Street Between Battery Place and Bridge Street

Battery Place between West Thames Street and Broadway

3rd Place between Battery Place and Little West Street

2nd Place between Battery Place and Little West Street

Little West Street between Morris Street and Battery Place

West Street between Morris Street and Battery Place

Morris Street between West Street and Washington Street

The MTA recommends taking mass transit to the parade, using the 4/5 subway lines to Bowling Green, the 1 line to South Ferry or the R/W to Whitehall Street. The following service changes will be in effect:

Buses will be detoured above Worth Street and Broadway during the parade.

Downtown Connection bus service will be suspended for the entire day. Normal service will resume Friday.

The subway stations surrounding City Hall will have exits closed. These include the R/W trains on the east side of Broadway and the 4/5/6 trains at Park Row Plaza.

From 9 a.m. until the end of the event: 4/5 line: Bowling Green exit/entrance at Battery Place will be closed 4/5/6/J/Z lines - Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall east mezzanine leading to City Hall loop stairway will be closed R/W lines skip City Hall in both directions





NY Liberty celebration at Barclays Center

The Liberty will also throw a party for their fans in their home borough of Brooklyn. That event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Barclays Center.

"This Championship is not only for us and New York City – it's for all Liberty Loyals and our Brooklyn community! We are honored to celebrate at the iconic Canyon of Heroes, and also come together with our passionate fans at our home in Brooklyn," New York Liberty CEO Keia Clarke said in a statement. "The community in the borough has embraced us wholeheartedly since we began playing at Barclays Center and we want to share this moment with them."

The Barclays Center, also home of the Brooklyn Nets, is located in Downtown Brooklyn near Atlantic Terminal and can be accessed by mass transit on the Long Island Rail Road or the 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, Q and R subway lines.

Where to buy NY Liberty championship merch

The Liberty team store at the Barclays Center extended its hours this week for those hoping to dress the part in the latest WNBA championship merchandise.

The Brooklyn Fanatics store will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, featuring championship hats, shirts and commemorative gear like basketballs, pennants and more.

For die-hard fans, a Sabrina Ionescu signed jersey is the biggest-ticket item, listed online for nearly $900.