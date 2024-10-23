LI Pizza Strong raising money for West Babylon crash victims and their families

Outpouring of support from LI community for West Babylon crash victims

Outpouring of support from LI community for West Babylon crash victims

Outpouring of support from LI community for West Babylon crash victims

BABYLON, N.Y. -- Long Island pizzerias are teaming up Wednesday to raise money for the victims of a deadly crash in West Babylon.

Long Island Pizza Strong announced 195 restaurants are participating in the fundraiser across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The organization says $5 from every pizza sold on Wednesday, Oct. 23 will go toward helping the victims' families.

Earlier this month, the group announced plans for a fundraiser, similar to ones held for the victims of the Farmingdale school bus crash and the family of fallen NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller.

Organizers say they raised $102,000 for the bus crash victims and $181,500 for the Diller family.

Find the full list of participating locations here.

Teens killed in West Babylon crash

The Sept. 21 crash in West Babylon left three people dead, three others injured and several communities shaken.

Bella Trezza, 17, was behind the wheel of a car with four other teens when they were hit by another vehicle. Her passenger, 18-year-old Riley Goot, was killed, and Trezza died a few days later at the hospital.

Police said the 33-year-old driver who ran a red light before crashing into them was also killed.

Trezza's 18-year-old brother, Austin, was hurt in the crash, along with 18-year-old Jack Murphy and 16-year-old Anthony Pagliuca.

Her family later donated her organs and helped save the lives of three people from New York City, Massachusetts and Maryland.

"Two women in their thirties received her kidneys and a man in his sixties received her liver, all saved by Bella's act of grace and her family's decision to say yes to donation. These three recipients and Bella will now live on," LiveOnNY president and CEO Leonard Achan said at the time.