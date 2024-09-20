The FAA relocated 24 air traffic controllers. It caused 800 delays within 2 weeks at Newark Airport.

NEWARK, N.J. — CBS News New York has learned the relocation of 24 air traffic controllers in late July caused hundreds of flight delays at Newark Liberty International Airport.

In addition to delays caused by weather, maintenance, and other factors, 817 flights were delayed here from July 28 through Aug. 8 due to the relocation of 24 air traffic controllers.

The Federal Aviation Administration required the employees to transfer on July 28 from a facility on Long Island to Philadelphia, where they still handle Newark's airspace.

FAA data shows delays after air traffic controller relocation

Colin Scoggins, a retired Boston-based controller, says that many delays can potentially cause a ripple effect.

"All the way up and down the coast, north and south. If it starts increasing delays into that one airport, it can back up, and it will cause delays continually throughout the system," he said.

The FAA would not confirm whether other airports were affected, but the agency did provide data to CBS News New York for Newark showing 181 delays on the day of the move. As the controllers got situated in Philly, there were 165 delays on July 31, 156 on Aug. 1, more than 90 on both Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, and 132 on Aug. 8.

The FAA would not agree to an interview but said in a statement that the relocation will help staffing and training.

"The FAA just has better capabilities in Philadelphia to get those controllers trained and up to speed," said Billy Nolen, a former FAA acting administrator.

The FAA says it deliberately slowed arrivals into Newark to "allow for an eased-in approach and let employees get comfortable providing service from the new location."

This has caused some delays in September as well, but an FAA spokesperson says, for the most part, operations are back to normal.

Nationwide, the FAA is short about 3,000 air traffic controllers. They're actively trying to recruit more.