Orionid meteor shower peaks this weekend. Here's when and where to see it in the Tri-State Area.

NEW YORK — For astronomy lovers in the Tri-State area, it's been an October to remember.

First, the Northern Lights put on a dazzling display in the night sky. Then, a rare comet, known as Tsuchinshan- Atlas, has been making an appearance each night after sunset. Up next, a third celestial treat named the Orionid meteor shower.

What is the Orionid meteor shower?

Unlike the Northern Lights, which are rare to see around here, or the comet that visits once every 80,000 years, Orionids shows up annually between Oct. 16-26. Their peak is usually on Oct. 21. In certain years, they can be viewed as late as Nov. 7.

Although brightness and quantity of these shooting stars vary from year to year, for those lucky enough to catch them, they can put on quite a show. As offshoots of Halley's Comet, the Orionids can travel at speeds of 150,000 mph upon entering Earth's atmosphere. And when they do, they usually fall at rates of 50-70 per hour.

A below average rate is expected for this year's viewing though, with only 10-20 meteors per hour falling.

CBS News New York

Best time to view Orionid meteor shower

If you're looking to catch a glimpse of the Orionids at their brightest, look to the southern sky late on Sunday night. Peak viewing time is around 5 a.m. Monday, but they'll still be visible until the sun rises.

Weather conditions will be prime for viewing, with clear skies in the forecast, however, the brightness of the waning gibbous moon is likely to outshine the meteors. The good news is that there will still be a chance to see them before or after their peak on the 21st.

Also, since they return yearly, you'll have multiple chances to view them in your lifetime.