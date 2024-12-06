Trump says support for Hegseth's nomination is "strong and deep"

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be defense secretary, on Friday morning received a vote of confidence from Trump, who said he's winning more support than media reports indicate.

"Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep, much more so than the Fake News would have you believe," Trump posted on Truth Social. "He was a great student - Princeton/Harvard educated - with a Military state of mind. He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill. Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!"

Hegseth has been meeting with Republican senators, fighting for his nomination amid allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and mismanagement of two veterans' organizations he ran. Among the senators who aren't ready to express outright support for him is Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, who told Fox News she had a "frank and thorough" conversation with him and said there needed to be "a very thorough vetting process."

Soon, Hegseth will be submitting forms for an FBI background check, according to his attorney, Tim Parlatore. He received an SF-86 form from the FBI earlier this week, formally kicking off the background check process. Parlatore told reporters Hegseth was eager to initiate the process and will fully cooperate.

Later Friday morning, Vice President-elect JD Vance, who has been accompanying Hegseth on his Capitol visits with GOP senators, echoed Trump's support.

"Led by President Trump, we're fighting for Pete Hegseth," he wrote on X. "And we're doing so because Pete Hegseth will fight for our troops. For too long, the Pentagon has been led by people who lose wars. Pete Hegseth is a man who fought in those wars. We've got his back."

Still, earlier this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ernst emerged as potential back-up candidates for the top defense post. Despite the acrimony between DeSantis and Trump during the primary campaign, the Florida governor is interested in the job, two sources familiar with DeSantis' thinking said.

DeSantis will be spending some time with Trump next Saturday, when the two attend the Army-Navy football game, a source familiar with the governor's schedule confirmed. Although serving as defense secretary would pose some political risk, DeSantis believes it would position him well for a presidential run in 2028, a source said. Fox News first reported that DeSantis and Trump would attend the game together.

