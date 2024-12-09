Pete Hegseth returns to Capitol Hill to build support as Trump's defense secretary

Trump voices support for Hegseth, says he's "doing very well"

Washington — Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Defense Department, returned to Capitol Hill on Monday as he tries to solidify support among Senate Republicans as he faces allegations of sexual misconduct, financial mismanagement of veterans' charities and excessive drinking.

Hegseth met with at least two Republican senators on Monday who had expressed concern about the allegations. In statements after the meetings, both Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina appeared more comfortable with Trump's pick.

"As I support Pete through this process, I look forward to a fair hearing based on truth, not anonymous sources," Ernst said.

Graham shared a similar sentiment about those anonymously making accusations involving the former Fox News personality's conduct.

"The accusations being made regarding financial management of veterans service organizations and personal misconduct should only be considered by the committee if they are supported by testimony before Congress — not anonymous sources," he said.

Hegseth has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Amid the reports on his alleged conduct, several Republican senators said they found the allegations "disturbing," including Graham.

Before meeting with Hegseth on Monday, Ernst said she needed to hear more from him on his stance about women in combat and sexual assault in the military before she decided whether to back him. Ernst is a survivor of sexual assault and a military veteran.

She said Monday she had received assurances from Hegseth about how both will be handled if he leads the Pentagon.

"I appreciate Pete Hegseth's responsiveness and respect for the process. Following our encouraging conversations, Pete committed to completing a full audit of the Pentagon and selecting a senior official who will uphold the roles and value of our servicemen and women — based on quality and standards, not quotas — and who will prioritize and strengthen my work to prevent sexual assault within the ranks," her statement said.