Rep. Katie Porter announces 2024 Senate bid for Feinstein's seat
Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has not yet announced whether she plans to seek another term.
So far, only one Republican has declared his presidential candidacy.
Sasse was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict former President Trump of incitement of insurrection in his second impeachment trial.
Stabenow, 72, said she will step down from the Senate after more than two decades in the upper chamber.
DeSantis is beginning his second term as Florida governor.
Before they begin to court voters, ambitious politicians often have to gauge whether their families are on board.
Sununu told CBS News he believes Trump is "not going to be able to close the deal in November of '24."
Outgoing Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to be appointed to the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Ben Sasse.
If Sinema runs as an independent in 2024, Arizona could see a three-way Senate race, pitting a Republican, Democrat and independent incumbent against each other.
But the Arizona senator says she won't caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate.
Faiz Shakir said of Sanders in an interview with CBS News that if it were an open field, "I'm confident he would take another look at it and say, 'Do I want to do this or not?'"
French President Emmanuel Macron led the table in a toast to Mr. Biden's 2024 campaign by raising a glass of wine.
The DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee gathered to approve recommendations by President Biden that included making South Carolina Democrats' first to hold its presidential primary contest.
The current order of nominating contests is Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
Pence has said he will not announce a decision on whether to pursue the presidency until some time next year.
A DNC committee meets Friday about which states will be first to vet the party's presidential candidates.
"The path to restore, protect or even expand abortion access and equitable access has to run through the states right now," said Sarah Standiford of Planned Parenthood Action Fund.
Braun has formally launched a committee for a 2024 campaign for governor in his home state of Indiana.
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says she'll take the Christmas holiday to consider a White House bid.
The former vice president is expanding his fundraising and communications teams.
Republican presidential prospects are courting anxious donors and activists in Las Vegas, as the GOP's early 2024 class warns it's time for the party to move on from Trump.
The former vice president also told "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan that he is "closing the door" on testifying before the House Jan. 6 panel.
"This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," Ivanka Trump posted on Instagram.
He enters the race saddled with personal and professional legal battles that have not yet been resolved.
A senior adviser told CBS News that, in Trump's mind, it would look weak if he didn't launch his campaign.
Gas stoves worsen climate change by spewing methane and are linked to health problems such as asthma, critics say.
A federal judge said Anthime Gionet's actions were "shocking" and part of a "very troubling vocation" of profiting off of petty crimes.
Rep. Mike Turner, the incoming chair of the House Intelligence Committee, requested a damage assessment of the documents marked classified found at Mr. Biden's former office.
Central banks should lean on banks to consider environmental risks in lending, climate activists say.
As many as 40 dispensaries, along with dozens of other cannabis-related businesses, are expected to eventually open in Connecticut by the end of 2023.
Climate change continues to be more of a priority for Democrats than Republicans.
Judge Juan Merchan imposed the sentence during a hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.
Santos said he has "done nothing unethical."
A ringtail that survived on eating ceiling tiles and shoe boxes in a Kohl's shoe department was captured, police say.
"We're tired now — overwhelmed," one ER nurse said from the picket lines as protest disrupts patient care.
America's onslaught of mega costly weather disasters remains stuck in high gear.
Home goods retailer plans to slash another $80 million to $100 million during unspecified round of layoffs.
Memoir includes British prince's recounting of his mother's death and fractured relationships with other royals.
As many as 40 dispensaries, along with dozens of other cannabis-related businesses, are expected to eventually open in Connecticut by the end of 2023.
Although telemedicine surged during the pandemic, patients relying on behavioral health medications worry that without action to extend the loosened rules, it'll be harder to get their meds.
Fisher-Price is again recalling millions of Rock 'n Play sleepers after more infant deaths were reported. Anyone with the recalled sleeper is urged to immediately stop using it.
More than 7,000 nurses at two major New York City hospitals went on strike Monday. The nurses are demanding increases in pay and staffing, saying they're being forced to work long hours and are unable to properly care for patients.
Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, according to new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook shares more.
Tear gas and pushing and shoving as police move in to clear hundreds of activists occupying the tiny town of Luetzerath, which was sold to an energy company.
"I expected there to be a lot more people," said the only woman waiting outside Europe's biggest bookstore to get the royal's controversial memoir.
Editorial director of Amazon Books, Sarah Gelman, joins "CBS Mornings" to share her top recommendations to tackle New Year resolutions.
For the series "Never Too Late," Gayle King went to Los Angeles to take voice lessons with celebrity vocal coach Stevie Mackey. She also got in the studio to record a song with music power couple David Foster and Katharine McPhee.
"Here comes the BEST part of my life," Moore wrote on Instagram announcing the news.
Nine small satellites were lost in the mishap in what was the rocket's first launch with customer payloads on board.
Major tech companies are expected to release fourth-quarter earnings reports in the coming weeks. Dan Ives, a managing director for Wedbush Securities, joined CBS News after the closing bell on Wall Street to discuss the performance of the U.S. technology sector.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
Washington's largest school district claims that social media platforms "have successfully exploited the vulnerable brains of youth."
After Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings, Facebook owner is deleting posts that support the attacks.
It's one of the most powerful forces warming the Earth, leading to increasingly severe droughts, wildfires and floods. It's also invisible. So how do we see start seeing carbon?
From ice to fossils, scientists describe how they go back in time to figure out how an increase in carbon dioxide affects our planet.
The Mauna Loa Observatory sits at over 11,000 feet above sea level on a volcano in Hawaii, up a narrow one-lane road through a lava field. It's there that scientists for the last 65 years have taken carbon dioxide measurements to track how much humans are altering our planet.
Davida Herzl's company, Aclima, operates a fleet of cars outfitted with tubes and sensors that analyze the air for 14 kinds of pollution.
It's one of the most powerful forces warming the Earth, leading to increasingly severe droughts, wildfires and floods. It's also invisible. So how do we see start seeing carbon? In our new series "On the Dot," CBS environmental correspondent David Schechter explores how we can see this problem more clearly.
Judge Juan Merchan imposed the sentence during a hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.
Police in Massachusetts reportedly found evidence in connection with the case of a missing 39-year-old wife and mother of three, Ana Walshe. Her husband Brian Walshe was arraigned in court Monday on a charge of misleading investigators in connection to her disappearance. CBS News Boston reporter Nick Giovanni has the latest.
Michael Sharpe, 71, was sentenced in Connecticut to 40 to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges connected to a series of attacks on four women.
The woman got into a scuffle with the suspect during the home invasion, then fatally shot him, police said.
The first satellite mission launched from U.K, soil failed on Monday night. Officials said the Virgin Orbit rocket launched as planned, but an "anomaly" happed just before it reached orbit. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata explains why the launch is still being considered a success for Britain's space agency.
It was the second Falcon 9 launch helping OneWeb recover from a post-Ukraine break with Russian rockets.
C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been visible on Earth since the last ice age. Here's how to see it yourself.
Cunningham was one of three men who served on the first human test flight of the Apollo spacecraft, a mission that helped pave the way for astronauts to walk on the moon for the first time just months later.
An anonymous letter writer terrorizes a small town, threatening to expose their rumored dark secrets.
They may have famous names and big careers, but these celebs also ran into financial trouble.
The Orion spacecraft sent back some amazing pictures from its 25-day, 1.4-million-mile journey around the moon.
When a young mother disappears in Columbia, Missouri, investigators use DNA from a tree to help solve the mystery of what happened to her.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
New recommendations to treat childhood obesity from the American Academy of Pediatrics now include considering weight loss medications and surgery. It's the first update in 15 years. Dr. Dyan Hes, founder and medical director of Gramercy Pediatrics, joins CBS News discuss the risks and benefits.
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca spoke with people buying lottery tickets at a gas station in Dallas about what they'd do if they won.
CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us from Capitol Hill to discuss the reaction to the discovery of documents marked as classified at President Biden's former office. He also has the latest on New York Democrats filing a complaint against Rep. George Santos with the House Ethics Committee.
Drug manufacturer Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine could cost as much as $130 per dose once it switches to commercial distribution. The Biden administration announced last year that the federal government would no longer be paying for the vaccines. Kaiser Family Foundation Senior Vice President Dr. Jen Kates joins CBS News to discuss the potential new costs for the vaccine.
CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes shares how the White House has responded to classified documents being found at President Joe Biden's former office. She also previews today's "Red and Blue" show.