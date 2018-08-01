Intelligence Matters: A CBS News original national security podcast

"Intelligence Matters" is a weekly podcast about national security and policy hosted by former CIA Acting Director and CBS News national security contributor Michael Morell. Each week, users can listen to conversations between Morell and some of the world's leading intelligence and national security officials and experts. The podcast, which launched in 2017, was previously produced in partnership with The Cipher Brief, a website dedicated to national security topics.

Combating disinformation campaigns

In this episode of Intelligence Matters, host Michael Morell speaks with Laura Rosenberger and Jamie Fly of the German Marshall Fund's Alliance for Securing Democracy. The bipartisan duo discuss their latest project on disinformation campaigns being conducted worldwide, explain how European nations served as a training ground for operations in the United States and describe how other authoritarian regimes are taking examples from Russia's toolkit. They also detail how Russia's effort to sow social and political discord have reached beyond social media platforms and lasted long beyond the 2016 election.

The Intelligence Matters podcast is available on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and Spotify. We'll post updates about future guests on Twitter and Facebook. New episodes of the podcast, hosted by former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell, will post on Wednesdays.

Producer: Olivia Gazis

Bonus: Michael Morell on why security clearances matter

Jul 24 | Pakistan's former ambassador says his country must get out of the business of jihad

Jul 17 | Adm. Winnefeld (Ret.) on top military threats the U.S. faces

Jul 10 | CIA's top recruiter on how the agency finds its spies

Jul 3 | Rep. Mike Quigley on U.S. election security

Jun 26 | Ben Rhodes on the Obama administration's wins, losses and legacy

Jun 19 | James Clapper on internal and external threats to the U.S.

Jun 12 | East Asia expert weighs in on Trump-Kim Jong Un summit outcome

Jun 5 | Korea expert's advice to Trump: Listen to your advisers

May 29 | John McLaughlin on helping families of the fallen

May 22 | Undercover spy to public official: Rep. Will Hurd on global threats and domestic challenges

May 15 | The Iran nuclear deal: What in the world happens next?

May 8 | Negotiating with North Korea: The players, the stakes and the surprises

May 1 | The relaunch - with Gen. Michael Hayden