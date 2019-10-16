Transcript: Marc Polymeropoulos talks with Michael Morell on "Intelligence Matters"

INTELLIGENCE MATTERS - MARC POLYMEROPOULOS

Marc, welcome to Intelligence Matters. It is great to have you on the show.

Thank you very much. It's good to be here.

People need to know that you and I are friends and our families are friends. I think it's important for my listeners to know that. What it probably means for you, Marc, is that I probably need to be tougher on you than I am on most guests, so be prepared, pal.

Not a problem.

Okay. I actually want to start in a little bit different place than I had originally p

lanned. I know that you have spent some time in the Middle East, and I know that you have spent some time actually working with the Kurds in Iraq, which are a little bit different than the Kurds in Syria.

But I really, Marc, wanted to get your reaction, from someone who's actually been on the ground, have actually had to work with folks like the Kurds to advance American interests, I wanted to get your reaction to what's happened in the last couple days, and to particularly what's happening today with the Turks rolling into northern Syria.

Sure. You know, I think when, you know, I saw the news over the last several days of what the administration had decided, and then I think overnight, the Turkish incursion, you know, it's almost a punch to the gut, at least for myself, for two decades served really on the front lines,

helping train these indigenous forces.

It's on a personal level for me because this is not, you know, talking about kind of geopolitics. This is face-to-face with allies, whether they're in Afghanistan, Iraq, or Syria who really put all their faith in the US government, and even more particular in those of us who were on the ground training them or working with them.

And so you know, I can see the faces of our Kurdish partners, our Syrian partners, even our Afghan partners as they see what, you know, is nothing other than a total betrayal. And I think this'll have a lot of ramifications into the future as well, because there will be other conflicts where we're gonna need our local partners.

And they're now gonna wonder whether they can trust us for the long term?

That's right. Undoubtedly. And again, you

know, I recall there was a great Kurdish leader (this is over 20 years ago), we were living up in the mountains in Kurdistan and I had given them our promises of future American support. And I think, you know, the Kurds are a special lot because they've been betrayed over the years by, you know, everyone from the Iranians, to the Israelis, to Saddam. But after my promises of a future, you know, democratic Iraq when we rid the country of Saddam, you know, he took me aside and he said, "Look, you know, we're gonna do this for ourselves. We need your support but everything we do is not based on the American ideal; it really is gonna be based on just your promise of support."

So I think, you know, even the Kurds who understood Realpolitik very well, you know, this is really a dark day, not only for the United States but for a lot of intelligence and special operations warriors who spent time on the front lines with these forces.

And I imagine, you know, going forward, whether you're in the intelligence community or whether you're in the military, and you're having conversations with indigenous forces somewhere else that we might want to support, that it's gonna be tough. It's gonna be tough to make the case, right, "That we're gonna be with you for the long term, and you're gonna be able to count on the United States," right? It's gonna be tough to keep a straight face and say that.

That's right. And you know, the Middle East is a small area, so everyone is gonna look back kind of on what's occurred over the last several hours and days, and this is really gonna hurt us into the future. Again, this is from the ground level; to me it was a punch in the gut. I think there's a lot of intelligence officers and special operations officers who are having some sleepless

nights, because they're looking at the faces of the individuals that we have betrayed.

Marc, this is the first interview that you've done ever. You retired from the agency earlier this summer. You've done some writing. you've shared your thoughts with the public on several different issues. One of those is what we're gonna talk about at length, which is, you know, how does politics affect CIA, and is CIA political? So I really wanna get into that discussion. But this being your first interview, and the fact that you've written a handful of things, why did you decide to share your views publicly after a life in the clandestine service?

Sure. Well, you know, after 26 years really all spent, you know, in the shadows, I think I wanted to come and give context to the American people about the organization that

I really so deeply believe in, that was not just my job but, you know, it was a calling, it was my passion. You know, I think the CIA has a soul, you know, it has a culture. And there's so much good that we do. So you know, quite simply, I just wanted to write and talk about it.

MICHAEL MORELL:

So Marc, before we get into the discussion of politics in CIA, let me ask you a few questions about your career. You started at the agency in 1993. How did you end up there?

Sure. Well, you know, I grew up in New Jersey just really a regular middle class kid, you know, listening to Bon Jovi and Springsteen, (LAUGH) and going to the Jersey Shore. I think you'd actually be surprised how many New Jerseyites are at CIA. I think former director John Brennan as well, is one--

Yes.

But really, two things led me to CIA. And you know, this is just, you know, kind of on a personal level. One was I read James Michener's book, Caravans, which was about a young foreign service officer in Afghanistan, and I was mesmerized by this, you know, Lawrence of Arabia type story. And then the second one, which was really memorable, was a trip my father, who was a college professor, he was teaching in Algeria. So my father and his best friend and I, when I was ten years old, we drove 1,000 miles through the Sahara Desert in Algeria in a Volkswagen minibus. And so I became completely hooked--

Wow--

--on the Middle East then. And after und

ergrad and grad school at Cornell I was really hired into the only job I've ever had.

You know, this reminds me of a conversation I had with somebody who's undercover, but somebody you know well, somebody who was the head of the counterterrorism center when I was the deputy director. And he told me that one weekend he had gone to graduation for a relative of his, and how he went to this graduation and was talking with all the kids, and how disappointed he was. And I said, "What do you mean?" And he said, "Well, I asked them about their overseas experience and they told me about London, and Rome, and Paris. And what I wanted to hear is somebody who had hiked their way across Africa."

That's right.

"That's what I wanted to hear." So sounds like you got that right. So Marc, you started as an analyst, right? You did that for four years, then you switched to operations. What made you make that change?

That's right. Well, so as --

You started in my side of the agency--

I did, I did. And it's a really interesting story, because actually so many of my first experiences and the analytic side shaped the operational side of my career later on. But you know, I started in 1993 on the Afghan desk, and interestingly we had begun tracking a young supporter of the worldwide Islamic terrorist movement, a man called Osama bin Laden. And I actually coauthored one of the first papers ever written on these Afghan war veterans. And then even in the third week of my analyst training, the

third week when I was on the job at CIA, that's when Mir Aimal Kansi killed several of our colleagues outside the front gate.

January of '93.

January of '93. And so you know, even as an analyst, you know, these were signs of what I would spend really the majority of my career on. But as for my analytic career, I think in 1995 after a TDY, a temporary duty assignment, on a trip to the Middle East I decided I wanted to switch tracks. And I came back and I talked to my group chief, someone who I think you know very well; he was John Brennan. And I went into his office and I said, "I'd like to become a case officer." And very quickly, and in retrospect too quickly, (LAUGH) he agreed it would be a great idea to switch tracks. (LAUGHTER) Looking back that was clear maybe I was not the crack analyst that I thought I

was. But off I went into the DO. And then much later on when John was the director and I was in a field management role in the Middle East I reminded him of this story and we laughed. And you know, in truth he kept me in the agency, so that was a good thing. And--

You would've made a great analyst, (LAUGH) I'm absolutely certain of that. So Marc, what can you tell us in an unclassified setting here - we gotta keep reminding people of that - about the training program that operations officers go through?

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

a washout rate.

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

And in the end you're looking at someone who says to you, "I'm gonna put my life in your hands." You know, think about that as a responsibility of a young officer. There's probably no other job like that, you know, in the USG, or even anywhere.

So once they say yes, you really have two jobs, right? One is to acquire the

intelligence that they have access to, and the other is to keep them safe.

That's right.

And that's a huge responsibility that the agency takes extraordinary seriously.

And you have that responsibility at a very young age.

And then the flipside is the importance of keeping our officers, our operations officers, our case officers who are interacting with these assets, safe. And you had an experience where somebody who worked for you was actually killed by someone that we thought was an asset. Can you talk about that a little bit?

That's right. I think, you know, this was what every day you hoped and prayed would ne

ver happen. You know, I'll never forget standing in front of several hundred officers at a station and announcing the death of our colleague. And you know, to many he was a great friend. You know, this was a truly awful experience, and I can still hear, you know, the howls of one officer when she heard the news. It was absolutely gut-wrenching. I can't even recall, frankly, what I said that day. I remember taking the initial phone call that our officer had been killed, and immediately calling an all-hands.

Actually, I saw my wife at the embassy as well, and to this day she said she'd never seen such a look on my face. She knew something was wrong. And you know, I'll tell you, even today I have intense feelings of guilt for what occurred because, you know, ultimately I was in charge. And I've about a billion times gone through my mind how, you know, I personally failed.

Years later when I received my promotion to the senior intelligence service ranks, my first thought was that I did not deserve that, as that I had lost someone under my command. Now you know, I obviously have intense feelings of what occurred, so you try to take these feelings and kind of impart this on to the next generation of agency leaders. Because in our work this unfortunately does happen, and you have to be prepared for it.

I'll finish this with, you know, one day I was having dinner with the deputy Centcom commander, and I told him of my struggles, coming to terms with the death of one officer. And he responded that, you know, he really dealt with this on an industrial scale.

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

know, it's a tough business.

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

py. So for a penetration of a terrorist group who could provide information on plots to attack Americans, to the penetration of a prime minister's office of a country who's negotiating a trade deal with us, or penetration of a hostile nuclear program. You know, these are operations that could inform us of the most detailed plans of our adversaries.

It's obviously one element of the intelligence picture. There's signals intelligence as well, as we're listening on the communications of our allies. But you know, in my view - and I kinda go back to the bottom line in dealing with a human spy - these are someone who can provide us ground truth, who can maybe provide us documents, can answer our tasking. It's an interactive relationship, and that's really unmatched.

Yeah, it's that ability to go back and ask

questions, right? Follow up. You know, "What did you mean by that? What did you mean by this? Can you answer that question? Can you answer this question?" that really, I think, sets it apart from the other collection systems, right? Those can't do that.

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

stories in The Washington Post or New York Times were the results of our operational work. You know, of course no mention of CIA.

But you know, that feeling that you were a part of history, that you know, perhaps you helped shape history, and I'm not exaggerating on that, that's unmatched. I can give a example of an impact that was, you know, not geopolitical in nature, more personal that was in South Asia where I was managing one of our bases.

We were tracking a terrorist target, and this terrorist target had killed one of our officers several years prior, and this target was still continuing to plan operations against Americans. So we recruited agents on the ground and over months worked against this target where we finally had him on the X and we --

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, to you know, our allies in the Balkans or the Middle East, you know, we've really built a worldwide web of allies, and we cooperate together against, you know, the hardest of targets.

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

but there's an art to Liaison operations as well. Because again, it's all human contact, and it's personal relations, and it's just simply a critical part of the job.

MICHAEL MORELL:

In fact, Tucker Carlson, a Fox News commentator, accused CIA of wanting to remove President Trump from office, and that it was actually acting to do so. The whistleblower was an example of that, he said. What I want to ask you, Marc, is in

your 26 years of service, did you ever see any evidence of this narrative?

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

was at CIA we don't even have access to Twitter inside the building. I mean, perhaps the operations center does, but we didn't follow the tweets, we didn't follow what was happening. We're too busy in the end. But of course I have close friends in the agency, you know, a select few who I would socialize on the side, and do I know their politics maybe a little bit.

But I can also tell you, if we named 20 CIA officers that I worked closely with, other than maybe some of my close friends, I have no idea who they even voted for. I think what we did pay attention to, and this is because it was part of our job, so for example, in a congressional election, you know, the oversight committee members may change. Well, that's a big deal to us because we have a lot of dealings with oversight. So that is of interest, who is now gonna be on the HPSCI or SSCI. But again, at the end of the day, talking

politics in the workplace is not a prime job duty of an organization that is designed to protect America.

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

view our policy was correct. It didn't matter at all.

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

know, he's a disruptor for the international world order." You know, the tweets sometimes insulting foreign leaders, et cetera.

But really, upon close analysis, to me that just does not fly, and that's a really good thing. So in terms of recruitments, no. I mean, I don't think it has made our job of recruiting foreign assets more difficult. Because as I kind of considered what are the factors in which a foreign official would decide to spy for the United States, you know, these are all really personal motivations.

Whether it's individual needs based on financial need for a sick relative, or education for their children, or maybe dissatisfaction in the workplace, they're a religious minority in a country where there is a glass ceiling, or maybe they've been passed over for a promotion. But none of these have to do with whether or not, you know, President Trump has made a tweet or

has, you know, insulted another foreign leader, or disrupted the world order. I think, again, recruiting assets is a very personal decision for the agent to say yes. And so I don't think there has been an effect. In terms of Liaison, you know, this is where --

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

And you know, I look back, there is tremendous historic precedence for this. So I think in one of CIA's finest hours in the Middle East was our link to the Jordanian Security Services. But this was years ago, this was the Jordanian then-king Hussein. If

you recall after Saddam invaded Kuwait, the US and Jordan essentially severed bilateral ties.

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

nderscore what you said about Liaison relationships, is in my experience they not only survive tough political times, but they become the bedrock on which you rebuild a political relationship down the road, which I think is exactly what happened with Jordan.

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

little interest in what the agency has to say. Is that narrative accurate?

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

And I think, you know, a perfect example of this was the US government's response to the brazen Russian attempts to kill Sergei Skripal in the UK in March of 2018. There was a well-coordinated and really well-executed USG response led by the CIA, working through the White House. And it really was a textbook example of the

administration turning to the CIA to really kind of put the screws in the Russians. So this was a shining moment, and that to me is not an example at all of an administration disinterested--

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

joke at that time was that then DCIA James Woolsey was trying to get in to see President Clinton, who wasn't taking his PDB, his presidential daily brief. And Woolsey would tell that joke himself. So my point on that is let's not judge the administration, their interest in intelligence, you know, just by what we hear about only the president.

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

litics, and the way it's swirling around?

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

So we have to really focus on that, and I think our officers know that. It's a place where, you know, diversity and inclusion is practiced, and this is really important. But you know, back to the political side of the question, you know, CIA officers are kind of

always cranky. So I think morale is high but we're always cranky--

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

reet every officer from every career track in our mission center, whether it be a support officer, operations officer, targeting officer, and analyst.

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

did to us in 2016, you know, it's probably a wrong line of work for ya.

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

And you know, you see the American flag

under that spotlight, and that to me was inspiring not only for officers at the embassy and the station, but also many in the host country who believed in the American ideal. I still get goosebumps about those days. I talked about before my feelings of CIA being a family. When I was in Afghanistan my mom died, and I was serving on a frontline base along the Pak/Afghan border.

And a return to the United States, to New Jersey, was going to take multiple helicopter flights and fixed-wing flights to make it home for the funeral. Our helicopter pilots, who are military veterans from the special operations community and probably the most accomplished on the planet, they flew me through terrible weather to get back home.

And I remember being on the headset in the helicopter telling them to turn around. You know, we were in a narrow mountain pass and

the weather was terrible, and I was worried about the safety of the air crew as well. And when we finally got to the base and we landed, you know, they said, "Look, we did this for you. We know what happened to your mom."

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

MICHAEL MORELL:

MARC POLYMEROPOULOS:

