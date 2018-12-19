The U.S. national security strategy: One year later

The Trump administration's National Security Strategy was the product of an intensely collaborative process upon which the president also had a "huge imprint," according to the document's lead author, Nadia Schadlow, who served as deputy national security adviser for Strategy until April.

"If you look at the president's speeches, both before he took office and in the early part of his administration," Schadlow said, "you'll see very much the integration of … the philosophy in the speeches and the document."

"He had a huge imprint on it," she said.

Revealed one year ago in December 2017, the strategy lays out the administration's national security priorities and concerns, and was crafted around four major pillars – protecting the homeland, promoting prosperity, preserving peace through strength and advancing American influence. Trump's was the first administration to publish its strategy in its inaugural year.

Before its release, concerns percolated about reconciling the president's well-known and forcefully articulated 'America First' governing philosophy with a strategy often focused on international cooperation, alliance-building, and engagement with multilateral institutions.

In an interview on Intelligence Matters with guest host Admiral Sandy Winnefeld (Ret.), Schadlow said the document's core structure was determined early on by Trump himself and General H.R. McMaster, who was the president's national security adviser until March of last year.

"We prepared briefings for the plane," Schadlow told Winnefeld. "Plane time is always a good time to get things done."

She also said she personally briefed Trump on the document's structure and key ideas "to ensure that they were aligned with what he wanted."