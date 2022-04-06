Oil and energy expert Mark Finley on global effects of Russia's war in Ukraine - "Intelligence Matters"

In this episode of "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell speaks with Mark Finley, fellow in energy and global oil at Rice University's Baker Institute, former senior economist for British Petroleum, and former analyst and manager at CIA. Finley explains the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on global oil and gas markets and why current Western sanctions may not immediately meaningfully curtail Moscow's energy revenues. Morell and Finley also discuss how the rest of the world may experience price shocks stemming from growing commodities prices, including the risk of a recession.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Global price shocks: "It's important to note that in this context of Russia, we're not only talking about a spike in oil prices, but also natural gas and other commodities - metals, foods. Russia and Ukraine are significant exporters of all of these. And so what's unique about the shock that we're going through right now is that it's not localized to one commodity. This is not an oil embargo. It is a shock across the whole commodity space."

"The rumors in the recent trade press are that we're hearing that Russian cargoes are being discounted as much as $30 a barrel. But again, with prices at $100 a barrel, that's still giving Russia income. That is more than they need to balance their budget." Discounted purchases of Russian energy by China: "The rumors in the recent trade press are that we're hearing that Russian cargoes are being discounted as much as $30 a barrel. But again, with prices at $100 a barrel, that's still giving Russia income. That is more than they need to balance their budget."

"The rumors in the recent trade press are that we're hearing that Russian cargoes are being discounted as much as $30 a barrel. But again, with prices at $100 a barrel, that's still giving Russia income. That is more than they need to balance their budget." Counteracting disruption to Russian supplies: "In total, in theory, the spare capacity of producers like Saudi Arabia plus strategic stocks in places like the United States and other oil consuming countries could, in theory, completely offset a full disruption of Russian oil supplies temporarily. But the system has never been tested."

