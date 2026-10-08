"Young male" shot dead off East Lake Street, Minneapolis police say

Minneapolis police say "a young male" was killed in a shooting Wednesday night just west of Interstate 35W near the Midtown Greenway.

Officers were called to the area of East Lake Street and Stevens Avenue around 8:40 p.m., where police say they found the victim "lying dead on the ground."

WCCO

"Preliminary information indicates that two males were observed leaving the area," police said.

No arrests have been made and police are asking for anyone with information on this case to submit tips via email at policetips@minneapolismn.gov, or call 612-673-5845.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online with Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).