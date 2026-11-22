The Twin Cities have set a snowless record: Nov. 22 marks the latest that metro has gone without any flakes.

The lack of snow has left many Minnesotans surprised, especially at places typically associated with winter recreation. At Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis, where cross-country ski trails are usually beginning to come to life, visitors instead found grass and mild conditions.

"It's disappointing to see bare ground," said Minneapolis resident Tom O'Neal.

For Tatiana Meisenheimer, whose brother and dad are visiting from Florida for Thanksgiving week, the absence of snow caught them off guard.

"There was literally no snow, so I'm a little surprised," said her brother, Christian Bryan, visiting from Tampa, Florida.

Meteorologist Eric Ahasic with the National Weather Service Twin Cities said the region's first measurable snowfall typically arrives in early November.

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"We usually average about 5 inches of snow by now," Ahasic said.

Our above average temperatures are pumped up in part due to a major factor: a super El Niño.

"We're off to one of the warmest starts of November on record," Ahasic said.

Speaking of records, we could break one more if we don't get any snow within a week-and-a-half from now.

"Our latest measurable snowfall on record at [MSP Airport] is Dec. 3," Ahasic said.

Some residents are enjoying a temporary reprieve from winter chores.

"I'm happy to not shovel snow," Meisenheimer said.

While others are calling for a more authentic Minnesota November.

"Bring on the snow," O'Neal said. "Get the snow gods dancing."