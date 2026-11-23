A federal appeals court on Monday declined to block the Army from detonating five tons of explosives containing lead azide at a munitions plant in Iowa.

President Trump has said the government won't move forward unless Iowa's incoming Democratic governor signs off, although technically the governor-elect's input is not required.

The court's ruling came after environmental groups warned the planned detonation could send a plume of toxic lead particles into the surrounding area, and argued the Environmental Protection Agency hadn't given enough notice or weighed the risks before giving the Army permission to move forward. The government has argued the detonation is necessary because the lead azide has become unstable and could unexpectedly explode.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the detonation last week to give itself time to issue a longer-lasting ruling. On Monday, the court said the environmental groups that sued over the plan had failed to show they are likely to succeed.

"We are mindful of the very real risks presented by the Army's planned detonation of the stores of degraded lead azide," the ruling said. "However, we must acknowledge the realities of the situation: the degraded explosives present a risk of an uncontrolled and unplanned explosion, which would occur without the benefit of the safety measures that the Permit puts in place."

Mr. Trump said earlier Monday the government would not carry out the detonation, which the Army said over the weekend was scheduled for Wednesday, until the appeals court ruled and unless Democratic Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand signed off.

Sand said on social media the Trump administration "should make this decision based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago and have been on the ground in Middletown for weeks."

"Everyday Iowans are entitled to know how Middletown came to this situation, and learn why the administration believes this is the best path forward," Sand said.