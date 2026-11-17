As the temperature tumbled this past month, fortunately so have gas prices. AAA shows a gallon of regular in Minnesota is averaging $3.65 on Nov. 11.

That's $0.21 lower than a week ago and $0.62 cents lower than a month ago. But what's behind the slide? Good question.

One big reason is simply the time of year. Demand for gas drops in colder months as fewer people hit the road. Then there's the type of gas going into your vehicle, known as the winter blend, which is cheaper to produce.

"Refiners can start making the switch over (to winter blend) as early as Sept. 16, so by the end of September. That's part of the reason why the national average peaked on Sept. 24, and since then it's been going down virtually every day," said Patrick De Haan, the lead petroleum analyst for Gas Buddy.

He said the annual price slide unfortunately hit a snag for Minnesota and Wisconsin drivers thanks to refinery issues is September and October.

"Now that those refining issues have cleared the system there's a lot of catching up to do. And that's why Minnesota prices have been falling so precipitously," he said.

Also impactful is what's happening overseas. The U.S. war with Iran ignited the gas price surge in spring, but a calm in the fighting in recent weeks has allowed more oil tankers to travel through the Strait of Hormuz, increasing the world's supply.

"But it's not completely back to normal because we continue to see Ukraine attacking Russian oil refineries. So, gasoline prices will tend to continue declining, but they probably will stabilize in the next week or two," he said.

Here's the thing. We saw a price drop like this in the summer as tensions calmed in the Middle East.

On July 6, the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.77. By July 23 it had jumped to $4.09.

"If the Trump administration decides to go back to escalations and new attacks, then oil prices could go right back (up). But they're unlikely to go back up to their summertime level because, as I mentioned, seasonality. Americans just don't drive as much in winter," said De Haan.

But they do travel en masse come Thanksgiving and Christmas. Still, De Haan says the holidays won't be enough to shift gas prices higher.

"Demand for the week of Thanksgiving is actually lower than most normal weeks because schools and businesses and many people take off of work. They're not driving," De Haan said.

"Christmas day itself is basically less than half of the amount of normal demand that there is. Because again, we all are parked," he said.

At the current rate, De Haan said it's possible gas prices could drop another 15 to 30 cents over the next week.