A former private prison in western Minnesota that just reopened as a detention facility for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is sparking pushback.

The detention facility in Appleton, three hours west of Minneapolis, opened Nov. 9 after the Department of Homeland Security purchased it for nearly $500 million from CoreCivic, which still manages the site. It was formerly Prairie Correctional Facility, which closed in 2010.

Immigrant rights advocates say 70 people are currently in custody at the site, which can hold up to 1,600 detainees. WCCO reached out to ICE to confirm that number and did not hear back on Monday.

The agency in a statement on Nov. 12 said the facility "gives ICE immediate capacity to detain and remove those who have no legal right to remain, protecting American communities and restoring the integrity of our borders without waiting years for new construction."

Dozens of people gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on Monday, calling for oversight and its closure. In 2023, the Minnesota Legislature passed a law banning the use of private prisons for people incarcerated in the state system.

"Whether it's civil or criminal, the Constitution protects everyone. Due process matters. Access to the court matters. Human dignity matters, and that's why we're here today," said Julio Zelaya, director of advocacy for the ACLU of Minnesota.

Protestors held signs with messages like "abolish ICE now," "close the camps" and "due process, not profits."

In a letter to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum questioned why the federal government paid what it did for the facility when the state was offered the site for a fraction of the price just a year earlier.

"The facility opened during the deadliest period for people in ICE custody in more than two decades. It is also the product of a costly and hasty detention expansion that jeopardizes local property tax dollars and that Congress's own watchdog has found is wasting taxpayer money," McCollum and others wrote.

In a statement, a spokesperson for CoreCivic said that the federal government determined the sale price "following its assessment process."

The ICE detention center's opening comes 10 months after the thousands of federal immigration agents descended on Minnesota in Operation Metro Surge, an unprecedented operation during which two American citizens were shot and killed.

Democrats are set to take back total control of the State Capitol — the House, Senate and governor's office — after November's election, and they promise future action on ICE accountability measures that passed the Minnesota Senate earlier this year but didn't clear the tied House.

Those measures include banning face masks for federal agents and prohibiting them from making arrests at schools, hospitals and courthouses. Republicans have questioned if the Legislature has the authority to implement those rules since ICE is a federal agency. State lawmakers have little power to restrict the facility's operation, as protestors demand.

"I want to say it is our priority to make sure that what happened in Minnesota last winter never happens again," said Rep. Samantha Sencer-Mura, the newly elected majority whip for the DFL-led House, at the Monday rally.

But not everyone is opposed to the Appleton detention site. Sen. Torrey Westrom, a Republican from Alexandria, Minnesota, who represents the town, praised the federal purchase of it. In a statement, he said it creates 450 new jobs and provides an economic boost to the region.

"Although this is a lost opportunity for the state of Minnesota, this is a practical solution that puts an existing facility back to use, brings back good jobs for rural Minnesota, and represents a wise use of taxpayer resources," Westrom said in August at the time of the announcement of the sale.