Mayo Clinic has agreed to pay $906,088.88 in back wages to employees who answer patient calls and schedule appointments, resolving an investigation into whether they were made to work unpaid before and after their shifts, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday.

Employees in the Patient Appointment Services Specialist and lead specialist roles told Ellison's office they were required to work off the clock, including time spent booting up computers and finishing calls after their shifts ended. The investigation began when Mayo workers came forward to the office, which said it received a complaint.

Under the settlement, Mayo will no longer round time for these workers and will give them five minutes on the clock at the start of each day to boot up their computers. Mayo also agreed to continue policy changes it made during the investigation to make sure the workers are paid lawfully.

The announcement doesn't say how many workers are covered or how far back the unpaid time goes. Mayo Clinic did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

"Under Minnesota law, workers need to be compensated for all the time they work," Ellison said. State law requires employers to pay employees for all time spent on duties connected to their jobs, including time on the employer's premises.

Ellison said Mayo cooperated with the investigation and changed its policies on its own to pay workers for the time. He said other employers should take note: "they're on the clock and need to be paid" if they are on site or doing work duties.

Ellison encouraged any worker who believes they're being underpaid to contact his office, saying it may be able to help co-workers as well.