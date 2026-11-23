Monday will be the coldest day of the week in the Twin Cities, with a gradual warm-up to follow.

Expect highs in the 30s, about 10 degrees below normal. Overnight lows will fall into the teens.

Tuesday will be a little warmer, but still chilly. Temperatures will climb a few degrees as Canadian high pressure moves east.

Wednesday will be mostly dry in the metro, but a passing system could bring a few light snowflakes to southwestern Minnesota.

Temperatures will gradually warm starting on Thanksgiving, potentially reaching above normal by late week.