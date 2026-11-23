Jaden McDaniels scored a career-best 34 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Brooklyn Nets 142-116 on Monday night.

Ayo Dosunmu added 23 as six Timberwolves players reached double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr. had 17 points and five assists off the bench, and Jonathan Kuminga scored 15.

McDaniels shot an efficient 12 of 16 from the floor and made all four of his 3-point attempts. He hit a jumper early in the third quarter to reach 30 points for the third time in his regular-season career. The 6-foot-9 forward also had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Minnesota set a season high for points, and Brooklyn allowed its most this season.

The Timberwolves have won two in a row and four of five. The loss was the fifth straight for the struggling Nets.

Julius Randle faced his former team for the first time since the Timberwolves traded him to Brooklyn. After two seasons with Minnesota, Randle was dealt in the offseason as part of a four-team swap that helped the Timberwolves land point guard LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets.

Ball had 17 points in this one.

Randle led the Nets with 29 points in his return to Minnesota. He was honored by the Wolves with a pregame video tribute.

Mikel Brown Jr. added 17 points for Brooklyn, all in the first half.

Brooklyn shot a season-best 50% from 3-point range (18 of 36), but a hot shooting night wasn't enough for a Nets team near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Up next

Nets: Play at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Timberwolves: Play at Oklahoma City on Wednesday.