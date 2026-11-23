A judge on Monday ordered the release of documents regarding last month's raid at the Washington, D.C. home of Democratic Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a move the government tried to block at the last minute.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro asked that the judge not release any of the files because they may be needed in a future trial. WCCO sources have said there are several immigration issues that authorities are investigating.

The first question authorities are asking is whether Omar's father lied about his military service in Somalia, which could have barred him from becoming a naturalized citizen.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) poses for a portrait in her office on Capitol Hill on Wednesday December 10, 2025. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The second question: Did Omar and her father lie about her birth year? This matters because she may not have qualified to become a citizen as a minor in 2000.

And the third question: Did Omar marry her brother to help his immigration status? Repeated inquiries have found no evidence.

Criminal defense attorney Joe Tamburino says this case is highly unusual.

"First of all it's unusual because you have a sitting member of Congress, I don't know when that has ever happened, if ever," Tamburino said. "Second, you have a situation where somebody could be in jeopardy of losing their citizenship, and I have never seen that."

Omar has previously denied all of these issues. WCCO reached out to her office Monday and have not heard back.

This story will be updated.