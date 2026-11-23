Pagel Arena is a second home for Julie Friend.

"Seeing those banners, I remember like being in Pagel and there was like no banners like for the girl's or boy's side. Now you just see like how much success both the boys and the girls programs have had. I mean you take a lot of sense of pride and, you know, I'm proud to be a Minnetonka Skipper," said Friend.

On the ice, Friend made a name for herself as a standout high school hockey goalie. She played for the Skippers from 2007-2011, and as a senior captain, she led the girls hockey team to their first State Girls Hockey Championship in 2011, and was named AP Player of the Year and Ms. Goalie.

The Skippers Hockey legacy began then, and can be seen prominently at Pagel Arena in their wall of notable alumni, where Friend was one of two players to be the first women from Minnetonka hockey to commit to play D1 in college.

Friend played for the St. Cloud State University Huskies. After college, she continued playing professionally, including three years for the Minnesota Whitecaps.

Now, she's turned her love of the game into her job as the Minnetonka assistant activities director, helping lead all the athletes at her alma mater.

"Coming to these games, I mean it doesn't feel like work," said Friend.

In her current role, she's hoping she can help the next generation of athletes make their dreams come true as a player and beyond. Especially as an AD, which is a job often held by a man.

"Just trying to do whatever I can to pave the way for people that you know might be interested in sports and not sure exactly what they want to do, but hey I see Julie Friend as an assistant AD and hey that's really cool that she went to that school. Maybe that inspires somebody else," said Friend.

Friend's impact on this school is celebrated by her community in a big way.

"I know they do it because they love me and you know the feeling is mutual right back," said Friend.

You also hear Friend doing color commentary for the Frost in the upcoming Pro Women's Hockey season. The Frost home opener is Sunday, December 13th against the Seattle Torrent at Grand Casino Arena.