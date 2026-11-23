Mary Jo Copeland has spent more than 40 years serving people who are poor and homeless in Minneapolis, and she says homelessness in the Twin Cities is getting worse.

"I don't think it's getting better. I think it's getting worse. I really, really do," Copeland told WCCO during a recent interview.

Copeland, now 84, founded Sharing and Caring Hands in 1985 and still runs the Minneapolis charity. She says she isn't done.

"I promised God I'd finish his work," she said. "So I think I have a little work left to do."

She said some organizations turn people away over rules, such as ZIP code requirements at food shelves, and argued that some of those rules need to be broken so people can get help. Copeland said how people are treated matters.

"We aren't here to judge. We're here to love," she said, adding that loving people doesn't mean letting them take advantage of the charity.

Sharing and Caring Hands, over the course of the last four decades, has provided food, clothing, shelter, transportation and medical and dental services. Copeland said the charity serves meals every day to hundreds of people and runs a dental clinic.

She said the shelter, Mary's Place, has 100 units that are almost full. Copeland does the intake herself. People who decide not to follow the rules aren't a fit, she said.

"We're responsible for the effort, not the outcome," she said.

Copeland said the charity is entirely privately funded. She said she has never accepted government money and is proud of it because "it's God's work."

Her assessment comes as both Twin Cities grapple with how to respond to people living outdoors, and as winter approaches. St. Paul previously announced it is preparing to close its last two large homeless encampments. City officials announced Nov. 19 that the camps near L'Orient Street and Randolph Avenue will be cleared Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.

"Living outside in Minnesota winters is not a housing solution," Mayor Kaohly Her said.

The city cleared its largest encampment, at Pig's Eye Park, on Aug. 5. Many residents moved to the Randolph camp, where the population surged. In October, a soil sample at the Randolph site showed lead at more than triple the safety threshold.

In Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey said in 2025 that police had cleared all encampments larger than a few people. In September 2025, seven people were shot at an encampment on private property near East Lake Street in south Minneapolis, and one died days later. The city cleared the camp.

Copeland's book "Great Love" was written in 2003 and revised in 2013. Na Lee Lor, a family advocate at Mary's Place, said Copeland wants the book to share her message about the power of prayer and of getting outside oneself to make a difference. Copeland said she once hoped the book would reach a national audience, but she now sends copies to churches and says it is "going all over."

In 2013, former President Barack Obama awarded Copeland the Presidential Citizens Medal. She also met Pope Francis in Washington, D.C., in 2015.