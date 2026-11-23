Ski areas and snow removal services are preparing and trying to make the most of the season, even though the Twin Cities haven't seen a single flurry yet.

Monday marked the longest the metro has gone without even a trace of snow.

Fortunately for Hyland Hills Ski Area in Bloomington, the temperature dropped this week, allowing snow-making machines to get to work. Thomas Sticha, the ski area specialist, says air temperatures must be below 34 degrees in order to start.

"We fired up last night, and it looks like we can run all the way through Wednesday," Sticha said. "It's awesome; we look forward to it all year."

While Sticha hopes to open up the hill to skiers after Thanksgiving, opening day is still uncertain and very weather-dependent. He aims for a snow base of 3 feet before any riders hit the slopes.

This November is the second warmest to date, with temperatures the past couple of weeks well above average. Over at Barrett Lawncare and Signature Pools, the team is making the most of it.

"We got at least one, maybe two pools in that we weren't really counting on," said owner Steve Mura. "We're still finishing up a landscape job that normally would have shut down."

Though Mura knows that warmth is running out and is already prepping for the transition.

"We still have to be prepared, staffed, invested, ready to go," said Mura. "Not to the point where we're uncomfortable, but it's a little uneasy that it's now cold and we don't have any snow in the forecast."