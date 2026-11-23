Schoenecker Arena at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a temporary training ground for Minnesota's newest pro volleyball team, the Minnesota Forge. Open practices began on Nov. 16.

"It was something that we've been waiting for a long time," said Pedro Mendes, head coach of the Forge.

Mendes hand-selected this roster of 13 players so far. As a former assistant coach for the University of Minnesota volleyball team, he pulled in players he already knew were talented, including Gopher volleyball alumni, Stephanie Samedy, Jenna Wenaas (outside hitter), and Airi Miyabe (outside hitter).

"Having played with Airi and Jenna and then coming back [to Minnesota], it feels like no time has passed and you know re-establishing those connections on the court has been great," said Samedy.

Samedy, an opposite hitter, knows how packed Maturi Pavilion gets for college volleyball, which makes her confident in the loyalty of the new fan base for the Forge.

"[Gopher volleyball fan] are so supportive. They show up; they're loud at matches. You feel their presence, and it makes a difference as a player," said Samedy.

Mendes recruited beyond skill set.

"I think the process of signing each athlete that's here, that was very clear how important it was for us to bring good people to the organization," said Mendes.

These newly signed players are already showing how competitive they are in practice.

"We want to win, and we want come in and do what we can, and these girls are very talented, to say the least," said Emery Herman, a setter on the Forge.

Herman played overseas in Spain last year and says the timing couldn't be more perfect to move back stateside.

"I'm engaged! I think that's a fun thing we have going on. There's a few of us that are in this fun stage of life right now," said Herman.

These players say it's a privilege to build something big for the next generation.

"With this platform that we have as a league, be able to help little girls chase their dreams and show them what it's like to be able to play in the states and just the opportunities that come with that," said Herman.

The other players on the Forge roster include: Payton Caffery (outside hitter, West Virginia University/Florida State), Maddy May (libero, University of North Carolina), Quinn Pelland (setter, Mount Royal University), Marie Scholzel (middle blocker), Courtney Schwan (outside hitter, University of Washington), Patricia Llabres (libero), Alicia Andrew (middle blocker, University of Wisconsin-Madison/Baylor University), Kayla Haneline (middle blocker, University of Northern Iowa), Hattie Bray (middle blocker, Marquette University).

The Forge home opener is on Jan. 16 at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.