Rolling Chapters brings its mobile bookstore to a permanent home in the east metro

Danielle Weber built Rolling Chapters on wheels. Now, she's giving her independent bookstore a permanent home in the east metro.

The mobile bookstore is opening its first brick-and-mortar location in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, on Saturday, Nov. 7, about a year and a half after Weber launched the business from a converted trailer.

"I have always loved the idea of owning a bookstore," Weber said. "At the time ... having an actual bookstore was just not really feasible, and so this was a much more attainable way of doing it."

The idea came to Weber and her husband during a trip to Grand Old Day, where they spotted a trailer converted into a women's boutique. They imagined doing the same thing with books. Her husband had an unused trailer at his shop, and six weeks later, Rolling Chapters was on the road.

Since then, the mobile bookstore has attended well over 100 events, popping up at breweries, fitness centers, book clubs and book fairs across the metro.

But for Weber, the business is about more than books. She hosts gatherings like bookish speed friending to help readers connect and build friendships.

"Readers especially tend to be more introverted people, and so it is harder for a lot of readers to get out of their shell and to meet other people," Weber said. "I think it is really important to have these places where they can come and find other people with the same interest."

That sense of community will remain central to the new storefront. Weber wanted a space where she could continue hosting author events, book clubs and other gatherings.

She and her husband first spotted the Cottage Grove building years ago while driving around local neighborhoods. When the opportunity to purchase it came along, Weber said it was the right fit.

The store will feature books across genres, a children's area, a lounge space and displays highlighting new releases. Weber describes the aesthetic as a modern book boutique.

The property also includes a large patio with seating, a fireplace and a waterfall feature. Weber hopes to use the outdoor space for book fairs, markets and other community events.

Weber said the store will be one of the few independently owned bookstores in the east metro.

Community support helped make the expansion possible. A $15,000 Kickstarter campaign provided funding as Weber prepared to open the storefront.

The mobile bookstore will continue operating, but at a reduced pace — roughly two to four events per month during the spring-to-fall season, down from two to three events a week.

Rolling Chapters is located at 7404 Lamar Ave. S. in Cottage Grove. The store will celebrate its grand opening Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weber says readers will be able to sip, shop and celebrate.