The Minnesota Vikings and their heralded defense met their match and then some against a surging San Francisco 49ers team that leads the NFC.

If the Vikings are going to make a run in the playoffs, let alone win a Super Bowl, they'll need a viable alternative to the game plan they took to Mexico City. Even flawless execution by a defense that suddenly lacked its pass-rushing superpower might not have been enough to stop Brock Purdy and the 49ers on Sunday.

"Every time he looked up he was peppering completions. Total poise, command," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after the 35-10 loss at Estadio Azteca.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores had never before lost to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan while they were calling plays against each other. The game provided a fresh blueprint for the rest of the NFL — at least the teams with strong enough quarterback play and pass protection — on how to beat the Vikings.

"Everybody had a 'my bad' tonight," safety Theo Jackson said, "and that's just way too many against a very good team like that."

The 49ers (9-1) had touchdown drives of 65, 67, 72 and 98 yards and averaged 6.5 yards per play, by the far the most against the Vikings (7-3) this season. After allowing only six touchdown passes in the first nine games, they gave up three. Purdy went 21 for 26 for 255 yards and no turnovers.

With only one sack and minimal pressure, the Vikings never got Purdy out of his rhythm. When extra rushers repeatedly failed to reach him before he let the ball rip, Purdy repeatedly found the voids over the middle of the field that the Vikings are willing to give up with their clever arsenal of blitzes.

"Flo and those guys will understand, dissect, and really figure out exactly some of the things they did. We'll have answers for them. We'll still be us," O'Connell said.

The Vikings under O'Connell and Flores have consistently made opponents pay for inferior schemes, inexperienced quarterbacks or leaky offensive lines, but the 49ers became yet another top-tier team to show Minnesota is not yet at their level.

Jordan Mason #27 of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled by Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Estadio Banorte on November 22, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. Manuel Velasquez / Getty Images

The Vikings have no shame about earlier defeats to Detroit (8-2) and Buffalo (9-1), particularly because they occurred before Kirk Cousins arrived and elevated their offense. Flores had no problem scheming ways to quiet the potent Lions and Bills. But like in 2024, when the only losses for the Vikings all season were to the Lions and the Rams, a deficit of strategy, talent, or both still looms over their status as a true contender until they prove otherwise.

If they can't hold an opponent under 30 points in a given game, then the Vikings need that kind of a prolific performance from their offense that they have rarely enjoyed over the last two years.

"We're going to have to play better against opponents like that," O'Connell said.

In two games with Cousins, the Vikings have converted half their third downs (15 for 30). They moved the chains on one-third of those plays (36 for 108) before his arrival.

The Vikings rushed 21 times for 69 yards, their second-worst average per attempt (3.3) of the season. Neither Aaron Jones nor Jordan Mason has produced a run of 20-plus yards in eight straight games.

"We were able to possess it and move it, but to really sustain against that team you have to be willing to run the football and have a little bit more success so you're not in those third-and-longs where they can present a lot of problems," O'Connell said.

Tai Felton had six receptions and 42 yards, both career highs. Cousins targeted him 12 times, the third-highest total for any Vikings receiver in a game this season.

Though his role has shifted with the evolution of the scheme and roster, safety Josh Metellus has not matched his impact from recent years. After totaling five interceptions and five forced fumbles over the previous three seasons, he has none of either in 2026. Metellus, like many of his teammates, struggled in coverage on Sunday.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (quadriceps) was out against the 49ers, along with backup safety Jay Ward (knee). Wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) missed his second consecutive game. Backup quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) was inactive for the third straight week. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (shoulder) missed about a third of the snaps on offense but returned in the second half.

The Vikings "don't necessarily expect" Addison to return this week, O'Connell said Monday, but he's progressing well after minor surgery.

2 — The Vikings allowed more than 28 points for just the second time in 27 games. The other instance was a 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 23, 2025.

The Vikings get four of their next five games at home, starting with Atlanta (3-7) this week. Only two of their final seven opponents have a winning record, division rivals Detroit (8-2) and Chicago (8-2), and Minnesota gets both of them at home. Those games will help determine the NFC North title.