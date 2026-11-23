A Minnesota Pollution Control Agency team found an American eel in the Minnesota River near Judson earlier this autumn, a rare sighting for a fish the agency has spotted only four times in the state since the early 1990s.

The agency shared the find in an October Facebook post, calling it "EEL-y good news." The eel was found by members of the agency's biological monitoring team.

The agency's biomonitoring teams collect data at hundreds of sites every year. The agency said that this work can often detect water quality problems that chemical analysis misses.

The Minnesota River has a long history of pollution problems. The agency said in 2012 that its staff had found healthy oxygen levels in a 20-mile stretch of the river that has had problems in the past, which it credited to efforts to reduce phosphorus from wastewater treatment plants.

A 2017 agency study of the river found that sediment from a doubling of water flow over 80 years was offsetting slim gains in water quality.