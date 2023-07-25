2023 Vikings training camp tracker: Follow the latest news and roster updates

2023 Vikings training camp tracker: Follow the latest news and roster updatesget the free app
Training camp for the Minnesota Vikings is officially underway at the team's headquarters, TCO Performance Center, in Eagan.
There are plenty of storylines to follow this offseason, including looming contract decisions for superstar players, a revamped defense under a new coordinator, and an offense that hopes to improve on its success from last year.
This year, the team will be hosting joint practice sessions with two NFL teams: The Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals. Last offseason, Minnesota had one team, the San Francisco 49ers, come to Eagan for a joint practice. The Vikings will also have two night practices this camp.
Follow all the news and updates from camp below:
Vikings sign a couple of players, put rookie linebacker on PUP list
The Minnesota Vikings announced several roster moves on Monday.
The team signed guard Jack Synder and tight end Colin Thompson.
Outside linebacker Andre Carter II, a promising player who was signed to the squad as an undrafted free agent this offseason, was also placed on the physically unable to perform list.
