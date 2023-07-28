Dalvin Cook talks upcoming visit with Jets, sheds light on release from Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has confirmed reports that he's visiting the New York Jets this weekend - and also shed some light on how things ended in Minnesota.

In a Friday morning interview with Good Morning Football, Cook said this offseason has been new and different as a free agent, but he's enjoying it. He says he's looking for a "great vibe" in the meeting with New York.

"Just getting around people that wanna love on Dalvin Cook, that wanna share that value that I want," he said. "And just trying to get around some guys who want to win. I want to bring something different to the table, and that's being Dalvin Cook."

HE'S HERE 🚨@dalvincook gives us the details of his @nyjets visit planned for this weekend 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/g5eKJl3vdU — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 28, 2023

Cook praised the Jets' new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, someone he's played against for years in the NFC North. Cook says the former Packers quarterback is a big reason for his visit to New York.

"It's a unique situation because I think they building something special over there," Cook said. "When you look at it, you always wanna be around a great QB. Just being around a guy like that, you can learn a lot more and develop as a player."

As far as seeing other teams, Cook says he and his agent are taking it day by day, but the "Jets are on the top of the list."

We asked Dalvin Cook: What are the odds you become a Jet?



“I think they’re pretty high, man.” — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) July 28, 2023

Cook also addressed how things ended in Minnesota, saying the team is moving to a more pass-happy scheme.

"I want the rock," he said. "I want those carries when it's time to go try to change the game. But that wasn't the case. They wanted to get the ball outside. Get the ball to their guys out there, toss it around."

Despite being released, Cook said "it was nothing I did" and that he and the team parted ways on good terms.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook during the 2022 NFL season. Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just this week, Rodgers reportedly agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says it was a "major" pay cut for Rodgers and gives the team more cap space to bring in a top offensive weapon like Cook.

The Vikings released Cook in early June. The 27-year-old had a $10.4 million base salary and a $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season.

Minnesota selected Cook in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Injuries limited his play to just 15 games in his first two years, but since then he's been a consistent Pro Bowler.