Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ranked higher than Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson on NFL Top 100

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kirk Cousins climbed 15 spots in this year's NFL Top 100, and he outranks a few surprising names at quarterback.

Cousins came in at No. 42 after being ranked 57th last year. The NFL Network noted his eight game-winning drives and 4,547 passing yards last season.

"For a quarterback with a reputation of disappearing in big moments, Cousins certainly made the jaws of defeat look toothless last year," the NFL Network said.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 17: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates on the field after defeating the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

Here is every quarterback ranked lower than Cousins on the list:

No. 96: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 86: Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

No. 82: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

No. 77: Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

No. 72: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

No. 66: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

No. 56: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

No. 51: Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

With new Green Bay Packers starter Jordan Love certain to be left off the list, Cousins is the highest-ranked quarterback in the NFC North.

At least five more quarterbacks are guaranteed to make the list: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs). There may be a couple of others who sneak in based on reputation (Kyler Murray or Matthew Stafford, for instance), but it's possible that, based on the opinions of his peers, Cousins is viewed as the sixth-best quarterback in the NFL right now.

Cousins was one of the stars of the Netflix show "Quarterback" and was featured in the trailer for "Madden 24," albeit in a less than flattering light.

The other players from the 2022 Vikings to have made the list so far are Harrison Smith (No. 97), Eric Kendricks (No. 93), Dalvin Cook (No. 91), Za'Darius Smith (No. 84). Kendricks and Cook were both released by the Vikings in the offseason, while Smith was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL Top 100 is voted on by NFL players each year. Through Thursday, 10 players will be revealed each week day, with the top 10 being announced during a live show on Monday.