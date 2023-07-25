Experienced with an up-and-comer: A look at the Vikings' safeties in training camp

EAGAN, Minn. -- As another Minnesota Vikings training camp arrives, decision-makers will watch key position battles on both sides of the ball. On defense, one of those is safety.

Who will get the bulk of the work opposite Harrison Smith?

Last year, the team utilized a duo of Smith and Cam Bynum. That might change with former first-round pick Lewis Cine back from injury.

The Vikings could deploy packages with three safeties on the field together. That's because they have several guys that can play -- and new defensive coordinator Brian Flores prides his defenses on versatility.

Smith -- a surefire Vikings Ring of Honor member and potential NFL Hall of Famer -- will again lead the charge at the position. He is the longest-tenured Viking on the team, entering his 12th season in purple. He had five interceptions last year, which tied a career-high. Smith and former Viking Patrick Peterson -- who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason -- lead all active players with 34 interceptions.

The front-runner to start alongside Smith is Bynum, the only defender that played every snap last season.

Bynum looks to have the inside track to the job.

The third-year safety is excited about the hire of Flores.

He was a guest on Good Morning Football earlier in the offseason. On Flores, Bynum said, "He's just an aggressive coach." He continued, "It's a different mindset… I'm super grateful to be under him right now and be able to learn some new stuff… We know that this year is going to be a big year for our defense."

Cine is coming back from an injury-lost season. If you recall, he got hurt in week four against the Saints.

First-round picks are typically given every chance to nab a starting spot in training camp. Teams do not use premium draft capital on players so they can sit on the bench.

That said, Bynum won the job out of camp last year. The Vikings may look to ease Cine into play since the 23-year-old is coming off such a long recovery.

Cine is known for his physicality and speed.

Before his injury last season, Cine did not get many snaps in the first three weeks of the year.

The Vikings may use some three-safety packages on defense to get Smith, Bynum, and Cine on the field together. They practiced three safety packages in the 2022 camp under former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

Lastly, Josh Metellus, voted a team captain last year by his peers, will also be an important player at safety.

Metellus stood out on special teams last year.

A former 6th-round pick in 2020, he played his college ball at Michigan. Metellus was on the field for 37% of all defensive snaps last season.

He also started all three games when Smith did not play in 2022. This includes week three – when Smith was out with a concussion – Metellus started alongside Bynum. Cine was healthy at that point.

Metellus will also likely get looks at linebacker during the year. He has lined up in that spot throughout the offseason.

Vikings General Manager Kwesi-Adofo Mensah speaks highly of Metellus.

On Peter Schrager's podcast, Adofo-Mensah was asked about who fans should keep an eye on in 2023. Adofo-Mensah said, "Josh Metellus. He's a safety, and he'll play some more this year, so I think you'll see the stuff that we've seen. He was a special team stalwart last year, a team-captain type." He continued, "You can feel when somebody's teammates really love them, really appreciate them, and really want to follow them into the battle, and he's one of those guys."

The Vikings picked Jay Ward -- who played in college at Louisiana State University -- in the fourth round of the 2023 draft.

Ward likely will not see much playing time at safety this season, barring any injuries to Smith or Bynum.

Keep an eye out for him on special teams.

Theo Jackson is the last safety listed on the team's depth chart. Jackson was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 draft by the Tennessee Titans. He was on their practice squad, and the Vikings signed him in October last year, where he appeared in six games for the team.