Vikings WR Jordan Addison was PFF's 2nd highest-graded 1st round rookie in preseason week 1

MINNEAPOLIS -- The stat sheet wasn't a stunner in rookie Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison's preseason debut, but a deeper look reveals some impressive play.

The 21-year-old's performance earned an 84.5 from Pro Football Focus, an analytics website that grades every play to compile composite scores for players. That was the second-highest grade among first round rookies in preseason week one.

The highest-graded first round rookies from Week 1 of the NFL Preseason ⭐ pic.twitter.com/31a3LxgdGA — PFF (@PFF) August 14, 2023

"I think the talent is there and was there in college. It's like [Justin Jefferson] coming in and doing what he's done," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said of Addison's performance. "That body control was already there, it's just giving him some opportunities and learning within our system and how [wide receivers coach] Keenan [McCardell] has coached him and gotten him up to speed, even with missing some of the spring. I think he's done an impressive job learning our system and continuing to grow."

Addison had just one catch for 22 yards. He was targeted three times.

A toe-dragging grab on the sideline that was ruled incomplete likely would have been challenged and overturned in the regular season.

"In season, I'll try to make sure I personally get a better look at it and then would always love to get a challenge right there, because it was a heck of a play and if he in fact did get his feet in, that's what he's been doing all training camp," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "Would've been great for his first career catch. Doesn't take away the route or the execution, but I'm sure I would've loved to get a chance to throw that flag right there."

The Vikings lost their preseason opener to the Seattle Seahawks, 24-13.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell earned the highest grade among first round rookies (90.6).