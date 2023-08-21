Vikings sign XFL QB Jordan Ta'amu

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are adding another arm to their quarterback room.

The team announced Monday the signing of Jordan Ta'amu. The 25-year-old most recently played in the XFL, where he led the D.C. Defenders to a championship appearance, though they lost to the Arlington Renegades.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 13 : Jordan Ta'amu #10 of the DC Defenders escapes for an apparent touchdown against Arlington Renegades but a penalty nullified the play during the first half of XFL Championship game at the Alamodome on May 13 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. Ronald Cortes / Getty Images

Ta'amu has been signed by mutiple NFL teams since coming out of college in 2019, but has yet to appear in a regular season game.

To make room for the QB, the Vikings waived linebacker Curtis Weaver.

Ta'amu is one of three former Defenders on the Vikings' roster, along with running back Abram Smith and wide receiver Lucky Jackson.

The Vikings play one more preseason game, against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday at noon. The team needs to cut its roster down to 53 players by 3 p.m. on Aug. 29.