Vikings release 1st unofficial depth chart of 2023 offseason: Here are the details

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings on Monday released the first glimpse at what the roster may look like for the 2023 season.

The team's first unofficial depth chart doesn't show many surprises, but some intriguing position battles are starting to take shape, including at cornerback, nose tackle and wide receiver.

A lot can happen before the start of the regular season, but let's take a look at how it stands now.

OFFENSE

44 players

Overall, the offense looks a lot like last year, with a few exceptions.

Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback, followed by Nick Mullens and fifth-round pick Jaren Jall.

The offensive line is a continuation of last year, including right tackle Brian O'Neill returning from an Achilles injury late last season.

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn are listed as the starting wide receivers, with Jalen Nailor and first-round pick Jordan Addison listed respectively as the top backups. The team is loaded with wide receivers, having nine more backups at the position right now.

Alexander Mattison is taking the reins as starting running back, with Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler listed as the top two backups.

T.J. Hockenson is starting at tight end, with offseason signing Josh Oliver listed as the top backup, followed by Johnny Mundt.

DEFENSE

43 players

While the defense has been shaken up a bit over the offseason, there are still plenty of familiar faces who will start: Edge rushing outside linebacker Danielle Hunter, defensive end Harrison Phillips, weak side linebacker Jordan Hicks, and safeties Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum.

At outside linebacker, offseason signing Marcus Davenport will start opposite of Hunter. Pat Jones II and D.J. Wonnum are listed as the top backups.

Former backup nose tackle Khyiris Tonga has gotten the nod as the new starter, followed by backups T.J. Smith and Calvin Avery.

Dean Lowry, the offseason signing from the Packers, will start with Phillips at defensive end. Jonathan Bullard and Ross Blacklock are listed as the top backups. Fifth-rounder Jaquelin Roy is listed first among the remaining backups.

Brian Asamoah II -- who showed flashes in a limited role last season -- is listed as starting middle linebacker. Again, Hicks will be starting WLB. MLB Troy Dye and WLB Troy Reeder are among the top backups. One of the remaining backups, undrafted free agent Ivan Pace Jr., is one to look out for as possibly making the 53-man roster.

Brian Asamoah II #33 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Last year's first-round pick Lewis Cine is listed first among backup safeties, followed by Josh Metellus.

At cornerback, offseason signing Bryon Murphy Jr. will start along with last year's fourth-round pick Akayleb Evans. Last year's second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. is listed as a top backup, followed by offseason signing Joejuan Williams. This year's third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon is listed at the top of the remaining cornerbacks.

SPECIAL TEAMS

4 specialists

This squad's starters remain the same: Greg Joseph as kicker, Ryan Wright as punter, Andrew DePaola as long snapper, kickoff returner as Nwangwu and punt returner as Jalen Reagor.

However, the team has brought in some competition for the kicker (Jack Podlesny) and punt returner (Brandon Powell) positions.

Minnesota is set to play its first preseason game of the year this Thursday at the Seattle Seahawks.

