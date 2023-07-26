Vikings will need to prove last year's success wasn't a fluke -- and build on it

By Chris Veninga, WCCO Intern

EAGAN, Minn. -- As the Vikings begin the first day of practice at training camp Wednesday, this coming season has more questions than answers.

Say what you will about the Vikings, but they always find a way to make things interesting. And "interesting" would be an understatement of a word to describe last season.

Considering 11 of the 17 games came within one score, the team rarely put together a win that did not give fans anxiety. Who could forget the incredible game against the Buffalo Bills and Justin Jefferson's award-winning catch? Or the 33-point comeback against the lowly Colts, solidifying the largest comeback in NFL history? And of course, who could forget Greg Joseph's Christmas Eve game-winning kick against the Giants - only to lose to the same Giants in round one of the playoffs a few weeks later.

That playoff loss confirmed the suspicions of some commentators, writers, and fans alike that the Vikings were "frauds," only winning because of statistically-improbable flukes.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins after an NFL wild card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Giants won 31-24. Charlie Neibergall / AP



Coming into this season after that roller coaster of a year, the Vikings will have to prove that last season was just the beginning, not just a season marred by luck and narrow escapes. And Kevin O'Connell, the sophomore coach, will be at the forefront of that venture.

Additionally, the long-term state of the team is coming into focus. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is entering the final year of his contract, Justin Jefferson is eligible for a contract extension, Alexander Mattison will be replacing star running back Dalvin Cook, edge rusher Danielle Hunter is in ongoing contract talks, and new defensive coordinator Brian Flores is inheriting an abysmal defense (which many could point to as one of the reasons the 2022 team's bona fides were specious) that lost Eric Kendricks, Patrick Peterson, and Dalvin Tomlinson.

So how will Cousins -- one of the most scrutinized players in the league -- perform? Can he perform when the lights are bright? Will Jefferson, the star wide receiver, stay content enough to re-sign with the team next season? Can Mattison step up after Cook's departure? Can the defense at least be serviceable? And most importantly, can O'Connell prove that his team can win because of skill, not because of luck?

All these questions will not be answered until the season starts, but it is time for the team that claims it can be successful to make good on its promise to a long-suffering fan base.