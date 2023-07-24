Jordan Addison, other rookies and some veterans report to Vikings training camp
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings say more than three dozen players reported to training camp Sunday, including the entire 2023 draft class and a couple of key veterans.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins and right tackle Brian O'Neill highlight the veteran reports.
Wide receiver Jordan Addison, the team's top draft pick in April, also reported. An undisclosed injury sidelined him during organized team activities earlier in the offseason.
Undrafted rookies also reported Sunday, including linebackers Andre Carter II and Ivan Pace Jr.
The rest of the team will report later in the week.
The full list of reports is below:
- Jordan Addison
- Junior Aho
- Alan Ali
- Calvin Avery
- Abraham Beauplan
- Ross Blacklock
- Mekhi Blackmon
- Andre Carter II
- Jacky Chen
- C.J. Coldon Jr.
- Kirk Cousins
- Jaren Hall
- Wilson Huber
- Lucky Jackson
- Cephus Johnson III
- Malik Knowles
- William Kwenkeu
- James Lynch
- Garett Maag
- DeWayne McBride
- Nick Mullens
- Zach Ojile
- Brian O'Neill
- Ivan Pace Jr.
- Harrison Phillips
- Jack Podlesny
- Blake Proehl
- Chris Reed
- Jaquelin Roy
- Ben Sims
- Thayer Thomas
- NaJee Thompson
- Jay Ward
- Jaylin Williams
- Sam Schlueter
- T.J. Smith
- Josh Sokol
