Jordan Addison, other rookies and some veterans report to Vikings training camp

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings say more than three dozen players reported to training camp Sunday, including the entire 2023 draft class and a couple of key veterans.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and right tackle Brian O'Neill highlight the veteran reports.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison, the team's top draft pick in April, also reported. An undisclosed injury sidelined him during organized team activities earlier in the offseason.

Undrafted rookies also reported Sunday, including linebackers Andre Carter II and Ivan Pace Jr.

The rest of the team will report later in the week.

The full list of reports is below: