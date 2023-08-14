Vikings' TE T.J. Hockenson says ear infection has been affecting his equilibrium during training camp

EAGAN, Minn. -- The starting tight end for the Minnesota Vikings has been limited in training camp due to an ear infection.

On Monday, T.J. Hockenson confirmed the nature of his illness, saying the infection has been messing with his equilibrium.

"Just taking it slow and trying to get back as quick as I can," he said.

Hockenson said the infection started near the beginning of training camp. He's been very limited in training camp this offseason.

"I want to be out there with the boys, obviously, my favorite thing is playing football with the guys in the locker room and having a great time with them," he said. "It stinks but on the same hand, I gotta get ready for September."

On a positive note, Hockenson was reportedly a participant in all of Monday's practices, which didn't include contact or pads.

The Vikings play their second preseason game against the Titans on Saturday. The first regular season game is slated for Sept. 10 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.