Vikes' WR Jordan Addison said he was driving 140 mph due to dog emergency, citation says

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Rookie Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison told a state trooper he was going 140 mph on Interstate 94 at 3 a.m. because his dog was having an emergency at home, according to a citation.

Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving, both misdemeanors, after a trooper caught him exceeding the speed limit by 85 mph on I-94 near Dale Street in St. Paul Thursday morning.

The 21-year-old receiver was driving a Lamborghini with dealer plates at the time, according to the citation.

Addison reported for Vikings training camp on Sunday, the team said. After this traffic stop, the team said it was aware of the incident and gathering more information.

EAGAN, MN - MAY 12: Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Jordan Addison (3) makes a catch during the first day of Minnesota Vikings Rookie Mini-camp at TCO Performance Center on May 12, 2023 in Eagan, MN. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Vikings drafted Addison with the No. 23 overall pick in April's draft to play second fiddle to star Justin Jefferson.

Note: The video above first aired July 20, 2023.