ESPN releases preseason power rankings: Where do Vikings land?

MINNEAPOLIS -- ESPN released its preseason NFL power rankings Monday, and the reigning division champions of the NFC North may not be as high as fans would like.

The Minnesota Vikings landed 15th on the list -- just about in the middle of the league. The team finished last season 13-4, but got bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the New York Giants -- at home. The Vikings' offense ranked eighth in points scored last season, but the defense was 28th in points allowed.

Those Giants are ranked one spot below the Vikings at 16, but some possibly surprising names are above Minnesota in the rankings.

The Detroit Lions, who lost six of their first seven games last year before winning eight of their last 10 to finish 9-8, are ranked No. 10. The Lions improved their record greatly in Dan Campbell's second year as head coach after finishing 3-13 in his first year. Quarterback Jared Goff had one of the best seasons of his career, throwing for 4,438 yards, 29 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. The offense finished fifth in points scored, but the defense ranked 28th in points allowed. The Lions will need a big jump to finish atop the NFC North this season.

The other two NFC North teams -- the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears -- landed at No. 20 and No. 24, respectively.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who finished 9-8 last season, are one spot above the Vikings at 14. They sported a top 10 defense a year ago, but their offense ranked 26th in points scored.

The New York Jets, returning largely the same 7-10 roster from last year with the addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, are 13th on the list. The hope is the addition of Rodgers turns the offense around and the defense (No. 4 in points allowed last season) stays strong.

The Kansas City Chiefs, reigning Super Bowl champs, are ESPN's No. 1 team, while the Arizona Cardinals are at the bottom of the list.