Vikings' WR Jordan Addison in concussion protocol

Football's around the corner, and so is tailgate season

Football's around the corner, and so is tailgate season

Football's around the corner, and so is tailgate season

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings first-round wide receiver Jordan Addison will miss Saturday's preseason game due to an injury.

According to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Addison was put in concussion protocol out of extra caution when he went to the ground in a 2-minute drill at training camp earlier this week.

RELATED: Titans-Vikings practices were the ideal fit for coaches and former teammates Vrabel, O'Connell

"Making a catch, going to the ground, just had some very light symptoms. We deemed it worthy just to be smart with him," O'Connell said Wednesday.

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on WR Jordan Addison pic.twitter.com/ZZDQj2KbUm — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 16, 2023

It's not the first injury concern for Addison this offseason. He also missed organized team activities due to an unspecified injury near the end of rookie minicamp. O'Connell said that the injury wasn't serious.

RELATED: Vikes' WR Jordan Addison said he was driving 140 mph due to dog emergency, citation says

The team expects Addison to be back from concussion protocol as early as Monday.

Addison played some limited snaps during the first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. While the stat sheet wasn't a stunner, he did earn an 84.5 from Pro Football Focus, an analytics website that grades every play to compile composite scores for players. That was the second-highest grade among first-round rookies in preseason week one.

The Vikings play the Tennessee Titans on Saturday evening.